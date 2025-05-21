Sinsaenum Return With 'In Devastation'

(ASPR) Extreme metal supergroup Sinsaenum have announced their long-awaited return with the release of their crushing new single, "In Devastation," the title track of their forthcoming third studio album, due out later this year via earMUSIC.
The release marks the band's first new material since the tragic passing of legendary drummer Joey Jordison (Slipknot, Murderdolls) in 2021. Both the single and album serve as a cathartic tribute to Jordison and to guitarist and founder Frederic Leclercq's late father, whose deaths profoundly shaped the emotional and creative direction of the project.
"I was devastated, hence the title of this album," Leclercq explains. "But we knew we had to carry on. This record is our tribute to my father, to Joey, and to anyone who's ever had to find strength in their darkest moments."
In Devastation is a 10-track tour de force of blackened death metal infused with Sinsaenum's signature melodic ferocity and experimental edge. Produced and mixed by acclaimed German audio engineer Lasse Lammert, the album explores new sonic territory for the band, blending intricate progressive elements, clean vocals, and even cello - without ever compromising their brutal core.
Joining Leclercq on this latest chapter are returning members Attila Csihar (Mayhem), Sean Zatorsky (Daath), Stephane Buriez (Loudblast), and Heimoth (Seth). Stepping in behind the kit is Andre Joyzi, formerly Jordison's tech and a trusted member of the band's touring family - chosen not only for his skills, but for the emotional connection he brings to continuing Jordison's legacy.
Tracks like "Obsolete and Broken" and "The Last Goodbye" showcase the band's musical and emotional evolution, from raw aggression to haunting reflection. Leclercq describes the latter as "the most personal we've done," while songs like "Shades of Black" and "Over the Red Wall" push the band into new anthemic and speed-driven territory.
Following the critically acclaimed Echoes of the Tortured (2016) and Repulsion for Humanity (2018), In Devastation cements Sinsaenum's place at the vanguard of modern metal - a band forged in grief but fueled by defiance.
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency- Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour- We Came As Romans Reveal New Single- more
Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- more
Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary- Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show- Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years
Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'
We Are Scientists Show A Different Side With 'I Could Do Much Worse'
Rick Wakeman Releases 15-Disc The Official Broadcast Collection
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Share 'Tall Tales: The Coins (Forge, Reforge, Forgery)'
Sinsaenum Return With 'In Devastation'
Angel's Frank DiMino Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'Old Habits Die Hard'
Singled Out: Good Terms' Progress