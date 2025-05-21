Sinsaenum Return With 'In Devastation'

(ASPR) Extreme metal supergroup Sinsaenum have announced their long-awaited return with the release of their crushing new single, "In Devastation," the title track of their forthcoming third studio album, due out later this year via earMUSIC.

The release marks the band's first new material since the tragic passing of legendary drummer Joey Jordison (Slipknot, Murderdolls) in 2021. Both the single and album serve as a cathartic tribute to Jordison and to guitarist and founder Frederic Leclercq's late father, whose deaths profoundly shaped the emotional and creative direction of the project.

"I was devastated, hence the title of this album," Leclercq explains. "But we knew we had to carry on. This record is our tribute to my father, to Joey, and to anyone who's ever had to find strength in their darkest moments."

In Devastation is a 10-track tour de force of blackened death metal infused with Sinsaenum's signature melodic ferocity and experimental edge. Produced and mixed by acclaimed German audio engineer Lasse Lammert, the album explores new sonic territory for the band, blending intricate progressive elements, clean vocals, and even cello - without ever compromising their brutal core.

Joining Leclercq on this latest chapter are returning members Attila Csihar (Mayhem), Sean Zatorsky (Daath), Stephane Buriez (Loudblast), and Heimoth (Seth). Stepping in behind the kit is Andre Joyzi, formerly Jordison's tech and a trusted member of the band's touring family - chosen not only for his skills, but for the emotional connection he brings to continuing Jordison's legacy.

Tracks like "Obsolete and Broken" and "The Last Goodbye" showcase the band's musical and emotional evolution, from raw aggression to haunting reflection. Leclercq describes the latter as "the most personal we've done," while songs like "Shades of Black" and "Over the Red Wall" push the band into new anthemic and speed-driven territory.

Following the critically acclaimed Echoes of the Tortured (2016) and Repulsion for Humanity (2018), In Devastation cements Sinsaenum's place at the vanguard of modern metal - a band forged in grief but fueled by defiance.

