Sombr Makes Late Night TV Debut On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(Warner) In the midst of a breakthrough year, 19-year-old singer-songwriter and producer sombr made his T.V. debut last night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with a performance of his global smash hit "back to friends"-watch here.
"back to friends," which earned sombr his first Billboard Hot 100 hit, continues to accumulate millions of streams daily since its release at the end of last year. The single currently sits in the top 5 on both Spotify's Global and U.S. Daily Top 50 charts with over 246M streams across platforms.
sombr's latest, "undressed," cracked the Top 5 in the U.K. on the Official Singles Chart. The single lands in the Top 5 on Spotify's U.S. Daily chart and in the Top 10 on the platform's Global Daily chart, soaring to 159M streams to date.
The breakthrough star, who has yet to release a full-length project, saw both tracks simultaneously land in the top 5 on Spotify's U.S. Top 50 this month-with "undressed" entering at #4 and "back to friends" at #5. The singles are also concurrently climbing the Billboard Hot 100. After making their debut within just weeks of each other, they've reached peak positions this week with "undressed" at #37 and "back to friends" at #45.
sombr's highly anticipated North American and European headline tour sold out instantly, with new shows added at New York's Gramercy Theatre, two nights at New York's Brooklyn Steel, a second date at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre and a show at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre. The dates will follow a U.K and Europe run with Nessa Barrett that kicks off this month. Full details and ticket information can be found at sombrmusic.com.
