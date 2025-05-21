(BPM) UK pop-punk legends Neck Deep make a triumphant return with a brand new single "You Should See Me Now" via Hopeless Records. Fueled by resilience and rebellion, the track captures everything fans love about Neck Deep - raw honesty, unrelenting drive, and the defiant spirit that has continued to fuel the band from day one.
Speaking on the new single, frontman Ben Barlow says, "'You Should See Me Now' is a song about hard work, self-belief, the struggle through adversity and proving people wrong. As a band we've always been pretty humble and shied away from too much self-aggrandisement, but this felt like a good way of showing a little pride, and hopefully people can relate to that too. It was a song we've had in the bank for a long time and really should've been on the album in the first place, so it's nice to have such a strong bonus track to be featured on something cool to be announced soon."
The single, produced by the legendary Will Yip (Turnstile, Movements, Tigers Jaw), release follows their recent fall tour announcement with The Story So Far. They will be visiting major cities across the U.S. including Chicago, Brooklyn, Denver, Orlando, and more. Other openers on this tour include Origami Angel, and Pain Of Truth. They will also be performing this weekend on Saturday, May 24th and Sunday, May 25th at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield and Leeds in the UK. Tickets for the festival and their fall tour are available to purchase now here.
Watch Neck Deep's 'You Should See Me Now' Visualizer