.

Watch Neck Deep's 'You Should See Me Now' Visualizer

05-21-2025
Watch Neck Deep's 'You Should See Me Now' Visualizer

(BPM) UK pop-punk legends Neck Deep make a triumphant return with a brand new single "You Should See Me Now" via Hopeless Records. Fueled by resilience and rebellion, the track captures everything fans love about Neck Deep - raw honesty, unrelenting drive, and the defiant spirit that has continued to fuel the band from day one.

Speaking on the new single, frontman Ben Barlow says, "'You Should See Me Now' is a song about hard work, self-belief, the struggle through adversity and proving people wrong. As a band we've always been pretty humble and shied away from too much self-aggrandisement, but this felt like a good way of showing a little pride, and hopefully people can relate to that too. It was a song we've had in the bank for a long time and really should've been on the album in the first place, so it's nice to have such a strong bonus track to be featured on something cool to be announced soon."

The single, produced by the legendary Will Yip (Turnstile, Movements, Tigers Jaw), release follows their recent fall tour announcement with The Story So Far. They will be visiting major cities across the U.S. including Chicago, Brooklyn, Denver, Orlando, and more. Other openers on this tour include Origami Angel, and Pain Of Truth. They will also be performing this weekend on Saturday, May 24th and Sunday, May 25th at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield and Leeds in the UK. Tickets for the festival and their fall tour are available to purchase now here.

Related Stories
Watch Neck Deep's 'You Should See Me Now' Visualizer

Watch Neck Deep's 'Sort Yourself Out' Video

Neck Deep Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Neck Deep Announce New Album With 'It Won't Be Like This Forever' Video

Neck Deep Premiere 'Take Me With You' Video

News > Neck Deep

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- The Ballad of Judas Priest Documentary On The Way- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes- more

Sammy Hagar Says 'Will Be Back' After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency- Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour- We Came As Romans Reveal New Single- more

Day In Country

Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- more

-
Day In Pop

Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary- Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show- Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Latest News

The Ballad of Judas Priest Documentary On The Way

Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas Announced

Beach Boys Recruit John Stamos As Guest For The Sounds of Summer Tour Dates

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 2025 Tour Has Not Been Canceled

Halestorm, Motionless In White, AWOLNATION And More To Be ShipRocked

Marty Friedman's 'Dreaming Japanese' Coming To Audiobook

Chevy Metal Launching U.S. Summer Tour

Watch Neck Deep's 'You Should See Me Now' Visualizer