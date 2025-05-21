Watch Renee Rapp's 'Leave Me Alone' Video

(ICLG) Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Renee Rapp unveils brand new single "Leave Me Alone," marking her bold entrance into a new era and simultaneously announcing long-awaited sophomore album Bite Me releasing on August 1st via Interscope Records.

Today's release and announcement arrive alongside an official music video for "Leave Me Alone." The video features Rapp accompanied by a slew of blonde doppelgängers as they progress from raunchy pillow-fight to all-out brawl. The highly stylized video ranges from chaotic and fun to thrilling and exciting, a fitting complement to the energy of the new song, and a perfect intro into Rapp's new chapter.

Rapp first began teasing her new era earlier this month with the BITE.ME website reveal, urging fans to 'sign a hundred NDA's' ultimately revealing a slew of hints about the yet-to-be-announced album. In the weeks following, the internet erupted with 'Bite Me' related clues - from Rapp's "Bite Me" lip tattoo to posts from the likes of Paris Hilton, Charlize Theron, Monica Lewinsky, Gabby Windey, and more. A powerful statement about reclaiming your personal narrative, "Leave Me Alone" and the Bite Me era encourages listeners to embrace every facet of their personality, the chaotic and the confident, and to find strength in being authentically, unapologetically themselves.

This exciting new chapter marks Rapp's first music release since 2023, when she collaborated with GRAMMY award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion on hit record "Not My Fault" from the official soundtrack to Paramount's feature film MEAN GIRLS (which also saw Rapp reprising her iconic role of Regina George). The song earned Rapp's highest ever day one streams on Spotify to date, and saw a legendary performance between the two stars on Saturday Night Live. Earlier that same year, Rapp released her first studio album Snow Angel, earning her the largest first-week sales for a female artist's debut album in the U.S. upon release. That fall, she embarked on the 'Snow Hard Feelings Tour' in support of the project, a sold-out headlining run met with massive demand, featuring four nights in New York and one in Los Angeles at the iconic Greek Theatre. Now, with her sophomore effort on the horizon Rapp is positioned to ascend to even higher levels of stardom in this next era.

Related Stories

News > Renee Rapp