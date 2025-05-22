BAMBII Recruits Lyzza & Sadboi For New Single 'Blue Sky'

(Orienteer) BAMBII shares new single "Blue Sky" featuring Brazil's Lyzza and fellow Toronto native Sadboi. The new single is the latest offering from her recently-announced EP Infinity Club II, out June 20th via Because Music. A vast sonic departure from her previous single "Mirror" featuring Jessy Lanza and Yaeji, "Blue Sky" embodies the controlled chaos of an underground rave with BAMBII at the helm. The production is subtle and subterranean, with a commanding bass that reverberates through a crowded dance floor past broken glass and a euphoric crowd.

Infinity Club II crystallizes BAMBII's vision of electronic music, armed with the musicianship and instrumental prowess to build a new level of tactile and somatic depth to the songs that soundtrack her idyllic club experience. The club has also opened itself to both new and familiar collaborators this time around, including guest features from Ravyn Lenae, Jessy Lanza, Yaeji, Sadboi, JELEEL!, Aluna, Lamsi, BEAM, Scrufizzer, Lyzza, Lady Lykez and £Monzo.

Infinity Club II steadfastly defies categorization, and is decidedly an exploration of the sounds and experiences that she finds enthralling, leaving it open-ended and encouraging fans and listeners to embrace that unknown with her. BAMBII incites collisions of global club sounds informed by her travels with odes to her Caribbean roots, which makes for a project that's deeply personal yet creates a universally resonant experience when played as it's intended, unapologetically at full blast.

