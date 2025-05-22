Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be' From F1 The Album

(Atlantic) Atlantic Records has raised the flag on the latest track from F1®THE ALBUM, the supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1® THE MOVIE, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). 11x Grammy® Award-winning Chris Stapleton officially enters the race with "Bad As I Used To Be" out now. F1® THE ALBUM arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, June 27th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

"Bad As I Used To Be" was preceded by GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/DJ Dom Dolla's powerful "No Room For A Saint (ft. Nathan Nicholson)," global pop icon ROSÉ's captivating "Messy" and the revved-up lead single "Lose My Mind" from multiplatinum Houston rapper, singer-songwriter, and Cactus Jack recording artist Don Toliver featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning, multiplatinum star Doja Cat.

Marking his first-ever soundtrack release, "No Room For A Saint" was quickly praised by BILLBOARD as a "speed demon of a track...slick and muscular, giving an '80s vibe" in their "Best New Tracks" roundup. "Messy" was immediately met with critical acclaim, with BILLBOARD calling it "a cinematic love ballad" in their "Must-Hear Releases" column. Produced by Lostboy & Burns, the track premiered alongside an official music video starring ROSÉ and featuring F1® THE MOVIE stars Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon in exclusive footage from the film.

