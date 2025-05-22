Conan Gray Announces New Album 'Wishbone'

(Republic) Conan Gray surprises fans with the announcement of new album, Wishbone, arriving August 15 via Republic Records. In addition to unveiling the forthcoming album title, track listing, and artwork, Conan reveals the first single "This Song" will arrive on Friday, May 30.

Conan Gray comments on the surprise announcement, "Over the past two years, I've been secretly writing songs. After shows in the basements of the venues, in the sheets of my hotel beds, in narrow gaps between tours- I'd come back home and write all the things I felt nobody wanted to hear. Maybe even the things I didn't want people to hear."

"It felt like the music was reminding me who I am, at an experimental time in my twenties where "who i am" had no definition at all." Conan continues, "I played the songs to the very first person I'd ever made music with, Dan Nigro, and I quietly began to record. I didn't know why I was recording, I just was. I didn't know what story I was telling, I was just living in it. Slowly I started to see myself in full picture. The slivers of myself I'd always been, but never faced. The songs I'd always been writing, but never singing. Before I knew it I was surrounded by an album. That album is Wishbone."

Much like his first two albums, Conan wrote all the songs on Wishbone from his bedroom, and has reunited with Grammy Award winning longtime collaborator Dan Nigro as executive producer. Nigro previously produced Conan's debut EP Sunset Season in 2018, as well as Gray's first two albums, Kid Krow (2020) and Superache (2022). In addition, Conan worked with Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers), Noah Conrad, Luka Kloser and Elvira as producers on Wishbone.

On Wishbone, Conan Gray returns to his singer-songwriter roots after falling in love for the first time.

Wishbone Tracklisting:

Actor

This Song

Vodka Cranberry

Romeo

My World

Class Clown

Nauseous

Caramel

Connell

Sunset Tower

Eleven Eleven

Care

