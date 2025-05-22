Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video

(BPM) Dance Gavin Dance is excited to share their new single and music video "All The Way Down". The second track to be released from their forthcoming album Pantheon, "All The Way Down" is a dexterous display of frenetic guitars, blistering percussion, and seamless back-and-forth of rough and clean vocals.

"This song doubles down and follows up on the last 10 nine lives we dropped, can't seem to let go of the little things in this big world, it's nothing more than sensational!" shares Jon Mess.

Adds Andrew Wells: "In a world of modernity plagued by information overload, hearsay, and conspiracy; how far down does the rabbit hole go? All the way down."

Pantheon, the band's 11th studio album, is set to be released on September 12th via Rise Records. Their first full length release since 2022's Jackpot Juicer - which debuted at #8 in the Billboard Top 200 - Pantheon sees the band building on their signature genre defying sound with soul shredding breakdowns, pop infused melodies, frenzied screams, and guest vocals from the legendary master of Pfunk, George Clinton on the song "Space Cow Initiation Ritual".

Fans can catch Dance Gavin Dance on tour now as the band kicks off the headlining Return Of The Robot Tour tonight with back to back shows in Philadelphia. A number of dates are already sold out - including night two in Philadelphia, Toronto, Charlotte, Phoenix, and Riverside - with more expected to sell out soon. Fans in Chicago can also look forward to the 4th annual Swanfest, with special guests Glassjaw, Animals As Leaders, The Fall Of Troy, Kurt Travis, and Return Of the Robot tourmates The Home Team, Belmont, and Dwellings.

