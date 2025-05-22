.

Jorjiana And Rio Da Yung OG Team For 'Shark'

(Atlantic) Jorjiana teams up with Rio Da Yung OG on her newest single, "Shark." Today's addition joins a slew of other singles that showcase the rap star's growth and solidifies her place in the rap scene.

From two "ILBB2" remixes - one featuring Babychiefdoit and the other with GloRilla, "Wok Sauce," "Time" and "Elevator Spaghetti," Jorjiana's star power has been on full display in with performances of her "ILBB2" remixes alongside GloRilla and Babychiefdoit. Her reputation for delivering unforgettable moments is only growing stronger.

The rising artist has been making waves with her previous hits, including "Turn You Up" featuring 1900Rugrat, which has surpassed 1.6 million views. Meanwhile, "Elevator Spaghetti" continues to gain traction, amassing over 430K YouTube views and 1+ million audio streams.

