Jorjiana And Rio Da Yung OG Team For 'Shark'

(Atlantic) Jorjiana teams up with Rio Da Yung OG on her newest single, "Shark." Today's addition joins a slew of other singles that showcase the rap star's growth and solidifies her place in the rap scene.
From two "ILBB2" remixes - one featuring Babychiefdoit and the other with GloRilla, "Wok Sauce," "Time" and "Elevator Spaghetti," Jorjiana's star power has been on full display in with performances of her "ILBB2" remixes alongside GloRilla and Babychiefdoit. Her reputation for delivering unforgettable moments is only growing stronger.
The rising artist has been making waves with her previous hits, including "Turn You Up" featuring 1900Rugrat, which has surpassed 1.6 million views. Meanwhile, "Elevator Spaghetti" continues to gain traction, amassing over 430K YouTube views and 1+ million audio streams.
Jorjiana Premieres 'Time' Video
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- more
Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary- Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show- Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Welcome To Rockville Set New Record Last Weekend
Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video
Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video
Singled Out: Little Us' 'Won't Be Long'
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates
Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness
Falling In Reverse Launching North American Headline Tour
Watch Jerry Cantrell's 'I Want Blood' Video Feat. Duff McKagan and Mike Bordin