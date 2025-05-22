Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video

(NBR) For almost three decades, the US/French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate Kataklysm has delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the entire globe. Today, the band offers fans a new track entitled, 'The Rabbit Hole'.
With a brutal honesty and relentless force, it rips through the illusion of control and dares listeners to wake up, fight back, and resist. A soundtrack for the disillusioned - unapologetic and unrelenting. The song features Clemens Wijers (Carach Angren) who curated the track's ambient sound effects and synth section.
Maurizio Iacono states, "'The Rabbit hole' is the band's first stand alone single since the band's classic 'Iron will' track. As the world spins out of control and people search for purpose and truth, we felt questioning these things is something important to do, there's a lot of noise and lots of distortion these days, but always trust your gut and what is right vs what is forced fed, so why not put these thoughts to music, so while we wait for the next record, we decided to drop this heavy hitter, spread it an enjoy!"
The single was recorded earlier this year at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX and Studio City, CA as well as The Cabin in Orlando, FL and Silver Black Studio, Laval, QC, Canada. 'The Rabbit Hole' was produced, mixed, and mastered by the band's very own J-F Dagenais.
Kataklysm Deliver 'Die As A King' Video
Soilwork Reveal New Lineup Ahead Of Second Leg Of Tour With Kataklysm
Soilwork and Kataklysm Announce Massive Euro Tour
Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Reba McEntire Earns Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career With 'Trailblazer'- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary With A Tribute to Emmylou Harris- more
Gorillaz Opening House of Kong For 25th Anniversary- Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show- Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Welcome To Rockville Set New Record Last Weekend
Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video
Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video
Singled Out: Little Us' 'Won't Be Long'
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates
Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness
Falling In Reverse Launching North American Headline Tour
Watch Jerry Cantrell's 'I Want Blood' Video Feat. Duff McKagan and Mike Bordin