Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video

05-22-2025
Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video

(NBR) For almost three decades, the US/French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate Kataklysm has delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the entire globe. Today, the band offers fans a new track entitled, 'The Rabbit Hole'.

With a brutal honesty and relentless force, it rips through the illusion of control and dares listeners to wake up, fight back, and resist. A soundtrack for the disillusioned - unapologetic and unrelenting. The song features Clemens Wijers (Carach Angren) who curated the track's ambient sound effects and synth section.

Maurizio Iacono states, "'The Rabbit hole' is the band's first stand alone single since the band's classic 'Iron will' track. As the world spins out of control and people search for purpose and truth, we felt questioning these things is something important to do, there's a lot of noise and lots of distortion these days, but always trust your gut and what is right vs what is forced fed, so why not put these thoughts to music, so while we wait for the next record, we decided to drop this heavy hitter, spread it an enjoy!"

The single was recorded earlier this year at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX and Studio City, CA as well as The Cabin in Orlando, FL and Silver Black Studio, Laval, QC, Canada. 'The Rabbit Hole' was produced, mixed, and mastered by the band's very own J-F Dagenais.

