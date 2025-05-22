Kesha Announces New Platform For Music Creators

(BHM) Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha continues her long-standing mission to create a safe and thriving environment for music creators with today's unveiling of SMASH, an innovative new community platform where creators connect, collaborate and hire each other on their own terms - and retain rights to whatever they create.
Co-founded by SMASH CEO Kesha Sebert, CTO Alan Cannistraro and COO Lagan Sebert alongside a team of top music industry and tech veterans, SMASH aims to give creators access to the professional community they need to make amazing music without having to sign away their lives to get into the club. By connecting a safe and supportive community of the very best songwriters, artists, producers, instrumentalists, singers, and sound engineers, SMASH takes the power out of the hands of the traditional music business gatekeepers and places it into the hands of those who create the music.
"My goal is to shift the power structure of the music making business in favor of the creators," says Kesha. "I signed a predatory deal when I was 18 and then spent more than a decade fighting to regain rights to my voice and image. When I finally gained my freedom I realized the fight wasn't over. I want to make sure what happened to me never happens to anyone else again."
To celebrate the announcement of SMASH, Kesha is inviting creators to take part in an exclusive remix challenge for her acclaimed new single, "BOY CRAZY.," available everywhere now via her own record label Kesha Records. Interested participants signing up to the official SMASH email list at smashmusic.io will receive stems for "BOY CRAZY." and then have a week to put their own exciting spin on the high-energy, hyperpop-fueled track. The best remix will then be personally selected by Kesha and officially released on Kesha Records later this summer. To sign up, please visit www.smashmusic.io.
Kesha Goes 'Boy Crazy' With New Single
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online
Kesha Recruits A.G. Cook For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY' Remix
Kesha's The Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance Goes Online
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be'- Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox And Akon Reveal 'Hold The Umbrella' Video- Jamey Johnson Weds Brittney Eakins- more
The Chainsmokers Reach For The Heavens With EDGE Performance- Watch BTS Star Jin Perform On The Tonight Show - more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Welcome To Rockville Set New Record Last Weekend
Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video
Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video
Singled Out: Little Us' 'Won't Be Long'
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates
Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness
Falling In Reverse Launching North American Headline Tour
Watch Jerry Cantrell's 'I Want Blood' Video Feat. Duff McKagan and Mike Bordin