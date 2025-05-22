Kesha Announces New Platform For Music Creators

(BHM) Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha continues her long-standing mission to create a safe and thriving environment for music creators with today's unveiling of SMASH, an innovative new community platform where creators connect, collaborate and hire each other on their own terms - and retain rights to whatever they create.

Co-founded by SMASH CEO Kesha Sebert, CTO Alan Cannistraro and COO Lagan Sebert alongside a team of top music industry and tech veterans, SMASH aims to give creators access to the professional community they need to make amazing music without having to sign away their lives to get into the club. By connecting a safe and supportive community of the very best songwriters, artists, producers, instrumentalists, singers, and sound engineers, SMASH takes the power out of the hands of the traditional music business gatekeepers and places it into the hands of those who create the music.

"My goal is to shift the power structure of the music making business in favor of the creators," says Kesha. "I signed a predatory deal when I was 18 and then spent more than a decade fighting to regain rights to my voice and image. When I finally gained my freedom I realized the fight wasn't over. I want to make sure what happened to me never happens to anyone else again."

To celebrate the announcement of SMASH, Kesha is inviting creators to take part in an exclusive remix challenge for her acclaimed new single, "BOY CRAZY.," available everywhere now via her own record label Kesha Records. Interested participants signing up to the official SMASH email list at smashmusic.io will receive stems for "BOY CRAZY." and then have a week to put their own exciting spin on the high-energy, hyperpop-fueled track. The best remix will then be personally selected by Kesha and officially released on Kesha Records later this summer. To sign up, please visit www.smashmusic.io.

