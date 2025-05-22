Marine Corps Band to Perform at CMA Fest for 250th Birthday Celebration

(SUB) In a powerful celebration of tradition, patriotism, and music, the United States Marine Corps Band will perform at the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn., as part of the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday commemoration.

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Popular Band will take the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage on Sunday, June 8 at 11:15 AM CT joining CMA Fest's lineup of free daytime outdoor stage performances.

Leading up to the CMA performance, the MAW will celebrate the Corps' 250th birthday with several engagements throughout Marine Week Nashville (June 1-7) including the following:

Wednesday, June 4

5:30 PM CT- 6:30 PM CT

Kid Rocks Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse

Live musical performance- Rooftop

221 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Thursday, June 5

Noon CT - 2:00 PM CT

Redneck Riviera

Live musical performance - Second Floor

208 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201-2108

Friday, June 6

1:30 PM CT - 2:30 PM CT

Tootsie's Orchid Lounge

Live musical performance

422 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Saturday, June 7

11:00 AM CT - 1:00 PM CT

Gibson Gives "Guitars for Kids"

MAW handing out free guitars and giving lessons.

209 10th Ave S #209, Nashville, TN 37203

The MAW is a five-piece musical group featuring the most talented U.S. Marines, who perform country, classic rock, modern rock, pop, and patriotic songs during high-profile shows and events across the U.S. and abroad. Known for their professional musicianship and engaging stage presence, this dynamic group has entertained audiences of all ages and backgrounds with but one mission in mind - to connect with each and every community through the power of music.

For more information about the MAW, visit MAW Band.

