Marine Corps Band to Perform at CMA Fest for 250th Birthday Celebration

(SUB) In a powerful celebration of tradition, patriotism, and music, the United States Marine Corps Band will perform at the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn., as part of the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday commemoration.
The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Popular Band will take the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage on Sunday, June 8 at 11:15 AM CT joining CMA Fest's lineup of free daytime outdoor stage performances.
Leading up to the CMA performance, the MAW will celebrate the Corps' 250th birthday with several engagements throughout Marine Week Nashville (June 1-7) including the following:
Wednesday, June 4
5:30 PM CT- 6:30 PM CT
Kid Rocks Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse
Live musical performance- Rooftop
221 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201
Thursday, June 5
Noon CT - 2:00 PM CT
Redneck Riviera
Live musical performance - Second Floor
208 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201-2108
Friday, June 6
1:30 PM CT - 2:30 PM CT
Tootsie's Orchid Lounge
Live musical performance
422 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Saturday, June 7
11:00 AM CT - 1:00 PM CT
Gibson Gives "Guitars for Kids"
MAW handing out free guitars and giving lessons.
209 10th Ave S #209, Nashville, TN 37203
The MAW is a five-piece musical group featuring the most talented U.S. Marines, who perform country, classic rock, modern rock, pop, and patriotic songs during high-profile shows and events across the U.S. and abroad. Known for their professional musicianship and engaging stage presence, this dynamic group has entertained audiences of all ages and backgrounds with but one mission in mind - to connect with each and every community through the power of music.
For more information about the MAW, visit MAW Band.
Carly Pearce Joined By Special Guest At Stagecoach
Christian Hayes Shares 'Through It All' Ahead Of CMA Fest Debut
Post Malone And Blake Shelton Surprise CMA Fest With 'Pour Me A Drink'
Dolly Parton Inspired Musical Coming To Broadway
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more
Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be'- Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox And Akon Reveal 'Hold The Umbrella' Video- Jamey Johnson Weds Brittney Eakins- more
The Chainsmokers Reach For The Heavens With EDGE Performance- Watch BTS Star Jin Perform On The Tonight Show - more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Welcome To Rockville Set New Record Last Weekend
Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video
Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video
Singled Out: Little Us' 'Won't Be Long'
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates
Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness
Falling In Reverse Launching North American Headline Tour
Watch Jerry Cantrell's 'I Want Blood' Video Feat. Duff McKagan and Mike Bordin