My Morning Jacket Share 'Everyday Magic' Video

(BHM) "'The song, 'Everyday Magic,' came from meeting someone who taught me to see the magic in the simple things we often take for granted," says My Morning Jacket's vocalist/guitarist Jim James. Today, the band releases a fun and joyous official music video for the track, directed by Amanda Kramer (Magdalena Bay), to complement the simple yet complex emotions that went into its writing.

"We haven't appeared in many of our music videos historically, but I have always wanted to make an MMJ music video for a song that had us in it acting silly and having FUN, and it felt like 'Everyday Magic' would be a perfect song to do this for," says James.

"I had a vision of us running around being goofy and doing various activities that felt 'FUN!' in a surreal way. After doing some research, I came across some beautifully strange videos done by the amazing Amanda Kramer. We got in touch, and she helped us bring this vision to beautiful wild weird technicolor dancing LIFE! It was such a joy working with her and her team, and def the most fun we ever had doing a music video shoot! We hope you have as much fun watching it!"

"It's rare that a band wants to collaborate, and even rarer that they want to be creatively surprised," says Kramer. "I loved this process - from prep to shoot to post, we laughed, amused ourselves, danced - and ultimately paid art service to the single, a song that should be a poptimistic hit. My Morning Jacket is five talented men...who smile."

