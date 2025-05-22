.

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox And Akon Reveal 'Hold The Umbrella' Video

05-22-2025
Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox And Akon Reveal 'Hold The Umbrella' Video

(BMA) Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox and GRAMMY-nominated R&B/Pop superstar Akon unveil the official music video for their sun-soaked summer party anthem "Hold The Umbrella," featuring renowned Reggaeton star De La Ghetto. Catch the premiere at 12 PM Central Time (CT) and kick off the season with an unforgettable global collaboration. The track and accompanying lyric video are now available via Big Machine Records.

The official video for "Hold The Umbrella," directed by David "Doc" Abbott, transports the viewer to a good-vibes-only summer day. For the official video, the powerhouse trio headed to the sun-soaked shores of Hollywood, Florida, filming at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Set against the backdrop of the world-famous DAER nightclub and Bora Bora Lagoon in the shadow of the one-of-a-kind Guitar Hotel. Radiating pure summer energy, additional scenes were filmed on the super yacht "Stallion" in Fort Lauderdale Bay.

Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, states, "At Hard Rock, delivering diverse and world-class entertainment experiences is at the core of everything we do. We were thrilled to have the production of Gary LeVox's 'Hold The Umbrella' featuring Akon and De La Ghetto at the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood; and we thank Big Machine Label Group and Marc Oswald for their choice to spotlight our resort by featuring music and talent that span genres and generations."

A track that LeVox has been carefully crafting with producers Rudy Pérez ("The Latin Hit Maker") and industry vet Mickey Jack Cones (Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Pitbull, Alabama), "Hold The Umbrella" transports listeners to the tropics with its breezy melody and pop-forward instrumentation. The beach-ready song evokes a carefree, fun attitude with the powerhouse trifecta encouraging a lifestyle where nothing gets in the way of the buzz-induced good times. "Hold The Umbrella" was written by Rafael Castillo, Mickey Jack Cones, Tony Martin, Aliaune Akon Thiam and Neil Thrasher.

Related Stories
Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox And Akon Reveal 'Hold The Umbrella' Video

Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox Teams With Akon and De La Ghetto For New Single

News > Gary LeVox

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more

Kelly Hansen Leaving Foreigner After 20 Years- Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Discuss The Making Of 'Ten Years Gone'- We Are Scientists- more

Day In Country

Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be'- Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox And Akon Reveal 'Hold The Umbrella' Video- Jamey Johnson Weds Brittney Eakins- more

-
Day In Pop

The Chainsmokers Reach For The Heavens With EDGE Performance- Watch BTS Star Jin Perform On The Tonight Show - more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Latest News

Welcome To Rockville Set New Record Last Weekend

Dance Gavin Dance Present 'All The Way Down' Video

Kataklysm Unleash 'The Rabbit Hole' Video

Singled Out: Little Us' 'Won't Be Long'

Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates

Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness

Falling In Reverse Launching North American Headline Tour

Watch Jerry Cantrell's 'I Want Blood' Video Feat. Duff McKagan and Mike Bordin