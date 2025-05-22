Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox And Akon Reveal 'Hold The Umbrella' Video

(BMA) Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox and GRAMMY-nominated R&B/Pop superstar Akon unveil the official music video for their sun-soaked summer party anthem "Hold The Umbrella," featuring renowned Reggaeton star De La Ghetto. Catch the premiere at 12 PM Central Time (CT) and kick off the season with an unforgettable global collaboration. The track and accompanying lyric video are now available via Big Machine Records.

The official video for "Hold The Umbrella," directed by David "Doc" Abbott, transports the viewer to a good-vibes-only summer day. For the official video, the powerhouse trio headed to the sun-soaked shores of Hollywood, Florida, filming at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Set against the backdrop of the world-famous DAER nightclub and Bora Bora Lagoon in the shadow of the one-of-a-kind Guitar Hotel. Radiating pure summer energy, additional scenes were filmed on the super yacht "Stallion" in Fort Lauderdale Bay.

Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, states, "At Hard Rock, delivering diverse and world-class entertainment experiences is at the core of everything we do. We were thrilled to have the production of Gary LeVox's 'Hold The Umbrella' featuring Akon and De La Ghetto at the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood; and we thank Big Machine Label Group and Marc Oswald for their choice to spotlight our resort by featuring music and talent that span genres and generations."

A track that LeVox has been carefully crafting with producers Rudy Pérez ("The Latin Hit Maker") and industry vet Mickey Jack Cones (Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Pitbull, Alabama), "Hold The Umbrella" transports listeners to the tropics with its breezy melody and pop-forward instrumentation. The beach-ready song evokes a carefree, fun attitude with the powerhouse trifecta encouraging a lifestyle where nothing gets in the way of the buzz-induced good times. "Hold The Umbrella" was written by Rafael Castillo, Mickey Jack Cones, Tony Martin, Aliaune Akon Thiam and Neil Thrasher.

