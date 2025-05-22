The Chainsmokers Reach For The Heavens With EDGE Performance

(Tag) On Tuesday night, The Chainsmokers performed an explosive New York show at EDGE, the highest Skydeck in the Western Hemisphere. This one of a kind event took place 100 stories up, suspended in mid-air, above defying glass floors.
The Grammy-award winning producer/artist duo performed this intimate, electric set for their fans after their Brooklyn Mirage show was sadly rescheduled to August 7th and 8th, 2025. In the words of Drew, "as two guys who came up in New York City," the pair looked at the night as a special event to make up for the difficulties that come with needing to reschedule much-looked-forward to shows.
The iconic duo performed a fan-favorite set across their decade-long, record-smashing catalogue from #Selfie to Closer, new remixes incl. Sailor Song x Gigi Perez, and legendary hits like Avril Lavigne's Complicated.
The set even inspired a proposal!
The Chainsmokers will next host their much-anticipated Block Party at San Francisco's Midway on May 25, followed by performances at Lake Como's Nameless Festival, London's The Cause, Paris' La Clairière alongside their residencies at the Wynn.
