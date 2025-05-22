Type O Negative Offshoot Patriarchs in Black Unleash 'The Call'

(SAPR) Doom metallers Patriarchs in Black reveal "The Call," the first single from the band's highly anticipated fourth album, Home, set for international release on August 15th via Metalville.

Dan Lorenzo explains about "The Call": "Last summer, I was driving in my car and a riff popped into my head. I got home and went upstairs to my loft and figured it out and quickly finished the rest of the music. Johnny Kelly recorded the drums, and I asked John JD Deservio from Black Label Society to play bass guitar.

"I had my own melody, but Karl Agell (COC Blind) told me to give him some time. He had lyrics and melody brewing. It took him a few months to send us the vocals, but the wait was worth it! We are very proud 'The Call,' our first single for the new album."

Former Type O Negative / Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and guitarist and riff-writer Dan Lorenzo (Hades / Non-Fiction) founded Patriarchs in Black at the end of 2021. Their debut single "Demon of Regret" was released in January 2022, and the debut album Reach For The Scars was released in July 2022. Their second album, My Veneration, was released in October 2023, followed by Visioning in July 2024.

As with their previous releases, Dan and Johnny managed to secure some outstanding artists as guest musicians for their fourth long-player, Home.

Dan Lorenzo says about Home: "Did you ever see the movie Groundhog Day? Bill Murray is forced to live the same day over and over. How boring, right? I love pizza, but I don't want to eat it every meal. With our new album, you will find our 'usual' doomy riffs, but we also took some chances. There's acoustic guitars, violin, flute, and of course, lots of heavy riffs. Diversity - it keeps things interesting.

"I picked the title Home because as much as I love to travel, it's always nice to come home.

"Johnny's mom died last year. Some would say the Lord took her Home.

"Johnny and I recorded 17 new songs, but we couldn't fit them all on this album.

"We are honored that some of the best vocalists and bassists worked with us to lend their talents. We hope you love Patriarchs in Black's Home."

