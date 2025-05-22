Watch BTS Star Jin Perform On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the second time in six months, delivering an unforgettable US TV debut performance of "Don't Say You Love Me," the main track from his second solo album Echo.

The multifaceted global superstar lit up the stage with electrifying energy, showcasing his expressive vocals alongside a full live band. The stage was reimagined as a giant bed, offering an intimate glimpse into the emotional landscape of the reflective track. Clad in a blue denim jacket adorned with intricate gem-studded patterns on the collar, Jin captivated the audience with an irresistible rock star energy and a sense of humor.

Prior to the performance, Jin sat down for an interview with Jimmy, in which they discussed his new album Echo and teased the upcoming and highly-anticipated BTS reunion that the world has been waiting for. Jin even got to switch places with Jimmy and try his hand at hosting the show, wowing the audience with his playful charm and magnetic personality.

The release of the new album comes on the heels of the announcement of Jin's first-ever solo world tour, '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR'. The tour will feature a total of 18 shows to span 9 cities across Asia, U.S., and Europe, kicking off in Anaheim, CA on July 17.

Jin's second solo album Echo is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

