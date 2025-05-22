Watch Jerry Cantrell's 'I Want Blood' Video Feat. Duff McKagan and Mike Bordin

(Speakeasy) The title track from Jerry Cantrell's recently released album, I Want Blood, comes to life in the newly unveiled video for the song - featuring a live performance from Cantrell with Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Faith No More's Mike Bordin.
Director Bill Yukich shares: "'I Want Blood' explores our struggle against time - a force we can't escape and the only thing we truly possess... until we don't. Watching Jerry, Duff, and Bordin bring this song to life on set was unforgettable - raw, real, and absolutely legendary."
The video arrives as tickets for a new round of U.S. tour dates are on-sale this morning at 10 a.m. local time. VIP and upgraded ticket bundles are also available via jerrycantrell.com/tour.
I Want Blood showcases the legendary guitarist and vocalist at his most raw and resolute, blending brooding melodies with searing guitar work and introspective lyricism. The album has received widespread acclaim ,with the Los Angeles Times praising its "heavy, nuanced songs," while Kerrang! calling it a "thunderous solo album that you can file alongside his best work." Revolver, in their cover story on the iconic musician, saying the collection "delivers weighty, slippery riff and the kind of memorable rock hooks he's been creating since the earliest days of Alice in Chains."
