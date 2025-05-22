Welcome To Rockville Set New Record Last Weekend

(AM Media) Welcome To Rockville took its biggest lap yet at Daytona International Speedway last weekend as North America's Largest Rock Festival broke its own records with 230,000 music fans joining together for the four-day destination event that included back-to-back record-setting crowds of 58,000 plus on both Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17. With more than 150 bands on 5 stages, it was the biggest edition yet of Welcome To Rockville as the festival marked its fifth iteration in Daytona Beach, Florida and 14th year overall.

Welcome To Rockville featured a stellar lineup of top rock talent including mainstage headliners Shinedown with Rob Zombie and Three Days Grace (highly anticipated reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier) on Thursday, Green Day with Good Charlotte (in their first East Coast performance since 2019) and Sublime on Friday, LINKIN PARK with Incubus and Pierce The Veil on Saturday and KORN with Bad Omens and Marilyn Manson on Sunday. The massive rock lineup also featured Social Distortion, Knocked Loose, Halestorm, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Jimmy Eat World, Motionless In White, Beartooth and many more.

"What an unforgettable weekend celebrating rock and the incredible Rockvillian community at Welcome To Rockville! We just hosted a record-breaking 230,000 fans, reaffirming our place as North America's Largest Rock Festival," said Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "To do it in my home state of Florida-and to see every artist give it their all-created an unforgettable experience for the Rockvillian community. We're deeply thankful to the teams at Daytona International Speedway Staff, AdventHealth Medical Professionals, VCEMS Workers, Volusia Sheriff's Office, Daytona Beach Police Department, Daytona Beach Fire Department, and Florida Highway Patrol. Your partnership and support is invaluable. We'll be announcing 2026 dates soon and can't wait to see you all next year to celebrate Welcome To Rockville's 15th anniversary!"

Those in attendance at Welcome To Rockville were able to witness some incredible moments including:

* Florida natives Shinedown inviting Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke to join for a performance of Skynyrd's "Simple Man"; Shinedown headlined Rockville for the first time

* Linkin Park performing From Zero deluxe edition track "Let You Fade" live for the very first time

* Green Day packing in a massive 20-song hit list for their Welcome To Rockville debut

* KORN closing out the festival Sunday night with fan favorites

* Halestorm debuting five new songs from their upcoming album Everest, including "Fallen Star," "WATCH OUT!," "Darkness Always Wins" (first full band performance), "Rain Your Blood On Me" and the title track

* Social Distortion joining the lineup as a special addition

* The East Coast debut of Seven Hours After Violet, the new project from System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian

* Shinedown and Three Days Grace performing tributes to 3 Doors Down and singer Brad Arnold (originally scheduled for Welcome To Rockville) with respective covers of "Kryptonite" and "Away From the Sun"

* Good Charlotte covering the Wheatus hit "Teenage Dirtbag" with Wheatus singer Brendan Brown; The band's exclusive Southeast U.S. performance and only their second show since 2019

* Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens banding together for their collaboration track "King For A Day"

* Crossfade marking one of their first performances in 13 years

* Body Count performing their first Florida show since 2004

* We Came As Romans debuted an unreleased song called "No Rest For The Dreamer"

* Dry Kill Logic's first show in 19 years

In addition, Welcome To Rockville featured memorable performances from Rob Zombie, Incubus, Bad Omens, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Jimmy Eat World, Motionless In White, Beartooth and many more.

Plus, in homage to the festival's home at the Daytona International Speedway, there were additional surprise appearances from Daniel Suarez (NASCAR Cup Series Driver) and James Rispoli (Harley Davidson Rider).

