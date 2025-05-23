Black Label Society, The Darkness, Steven Adler Lead Monsters of Rock Cruise 2026 Lineup

(Chummy) The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC), the world's premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise sailing the high seas since 2012, is returning for its fourteenth year.

Promoter On the Blue Cruises, Inc. has announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail April 12-17, 2026 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world's best rock community.

The lineup for MORC '26 includes Black Label Society, Night Ranger, The Darkness, Queensrÿche, Stryper, Symphony X, Y&T, Slaughter, Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, D-A-D, Great White, Lita Ford, Quiet Riot, The Almighty, British Lion, Nelson, Vixen, Loudness, Crazy Lixx, The Quireboys, Dangerous Toys, Killer Dwarfs, Ellefson-Soto, Soto, Soto/Bieler, Steelheart, Nestor, Heavens Edge, Crashdïet, Black 'N Blue, Vain, Tuff, Cassidy Paris, Spread Eagle, Paradise Kitty, Enuff Z'Nuff, TNT, Faster Pussycat, and Stone Whiskey, with more to be announced.

In addition to performances, MORC '26 will host a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting with Rock Stars, Comedy Punchlines and Backlines, with more to be announced.

Cabins are on sale now starting at $2,699.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement).

