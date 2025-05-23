Carter Vail Shares New Single 'Stunner'

(MPG) LA-based artist Carter Vail releases his new single "Stunner" out now via RCA Records . "Stunner" is the latest single from Carter Vail, following the release of "Baked Alaska" and the critically praised 100 Cowboys.

The new track is a raw and electrifying indie anthem that dives into the turbulent aftermath of a passionate but destructive relationship. With sharp, cinematic storytelling and a driving, hook-filled chorus, it channels both fiery heartbreak and longing. Blending the best of indie rock and modern alt-pop, "Stunner" hits with a raw, unfiltered edge.

On the single, Carter shares: "'Stunner' is about a love story, but one that leaves you feeling like roadkill. Less Jim & Pam, more Jigsaw and his victims. The best kind of love there is. I wrote and recorded it in my house, and it's my favorite."

Carter Vail is the kind of artist who radiates positivity, no matter the circumstance. Known for his infectious blend of pop-rock since 2018, his music is as uplifting as it is introspective. Whether you're tuning into his vibrant anthems or enjoying his witty, relatable videos on TikTok and Instagram, it's clear he's carved out a unique space where humor, heart, and relentless optimism shine through.

On his sophomore LP 100 Cowboys, Vail continues to deliver his signature turbocharged, alt-pop sound-but with a deeper emotional edge. Inspired by a difficult breakup, the album features his most raw and personal lyrics yet, earning him recognition from Apple Music's Zane Lowe, NPR, and The New York Times. With songs that are both cathartic and compelling, 100 Cowboys charts a journey of heartbreak and healing, wrapped in his unmistakable charm and buoyant energy. It's a record that blends the anthemic with the intimate, reflecting the complexities of love and loss through Carter's playful yet poignant lens.

In 2024, his viral hit "Dirt Man" garnered over 30 million views and saw him touring alongside Yung Gravy on the "Grits & Gravy" tour and selling out his own headlining shows across N. America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

With upcoming headline shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco, alongside major festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza this summer, 2025 is already shaping up to be a massive year for Vail.

Related Stories

News > Carter Vail