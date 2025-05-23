Green Day Expand 'Saviors' Album With 'edition de luxe'

(Warner) Green Day reup, recharge, and reignite their GRAMMYAward Award-nominated 14th studio album, Saviors, with a brand new (edition de luxe) out today via Reprise Records. Listen here.

Saviors (edition de luxe) includes 7 new tracks in total, including 2 acoustic versions of "Suzie Chapstick" and "Father to a Son," and 5 new tracks such as "Smash It Like Belushi," "F*** Off," "Stay Young," "Ballyhoo," and "Underdog."

Released in January 2024, Saviors found Green Day teaming up again with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo, who famously helmed Dookie and American Idiot. The record bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's 9th career entry in the Top 5 of the respective chart. Saviors received massive critical acclaim upon release and notably garnered three 2025 GRAMMYAward nominations, including "Best Rock Album" and "Best Rock Performance" for "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Best Rock Song" for "Dilemma."

Saviors cemented Green Day as the #1 most-played artist at both US Alternative and US Rock radio in 2024. Saviors also delivered three #1 Alternative hits-their biggest showing since American Idiot-and two #1 Rock hits. "Dilemma" became a juggernaut, ranking as the #3 most-played song at Alternative radio in 2024 and only falling off the charts due to recurrent rules. Meanwhile, their latest single "One Eyed Bastard" is quickly climbing the charts, searching for their fourth #1 hit from this record.

Last year, Green Day dominated stadiums worldwide on their massive sold-out Saviors Tour. They continued into the new year, having just conquered venues across Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Malaysia. For the first time ever, the band delivered thrilling back-to-back sets of Dookie and American Idiot from top-to-bottom in celebration of the former's 30th birthday and the latter's 20th birthday, as well as performed new cuts from Saviors. The Saviors Tour marked Green Day's biggest tour of their illustrious 30+ year career.

Most recently, Green Day was honored with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was emcee'd by Matt Pinfield, with actor/producer Ryan Reynolds and long-time producer Rob Cavallo as guest speakers.

Earlier this year, Green Day delivered unforgettable headlining sets at this year's Coachella and they plan to bring the same powerful energy to their headlining set at BottleRock Napa Valley tonight. Additionally, the band is set to light up the global festival circuit this year with headliner slots at Riot Fest, Oceans Calling Festival, Ohana Festival, as well as UK's Download Festival, Sao Paolo's The Town, Ejekt Festival in Athens, Greece, and more.

