I Prevail Unleash 'Violent Nature' Video

(BPM) Grammy-nominated rock band I Prevail returns with their new single "Violent Nature" out now via Fearless Records. With it, they released a gripping music video mirroring the song's fast-paced, infectious energy.

It's an unrelenting, raw track fueled by the band's sheer power and dynamic musicianship-standing as one of the heaviest songs they have ever released. Fans can expect heightened intensity from the band as they usher in a powerful new era of music.

Frontman Eric Vanlerberghe shared his thoughts on the track, "Aggressive, fast, and heavy. All packed into 2 minutes and 10 seconds. Turn it up and put your head through the f***ing wall."

I Prevail is no stranger to pushing boundaries. This group has found great success with previous records over the past decade including their first album Lifelines that achieved gold status in both the US and Canada. 2019's TRAUMA repeated that accomplishment in Canada just a few years later and was nominated for Best Rock Album at that year's Grammys, with their single "Bow Down" also a contender for Best Metal Performance. 2022's TRUE POWER saw the band continue to forge their own musical path, refusing to conform to the expectations of the genre, and instead demonstrating just how much of a tour de force I Prevail's music is.

Now the band embarks on a new chapter with the release of "Violent Nature," a song born from battling their personal demons and the turmoil brewing beneath the surface. They are on a mission to redefine heavy music on their own terms and remind the world why they are one of the most vital forces in modern metal.

