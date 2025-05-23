Joe Jonas Releases 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and global superstar Joe Jonas proudly presents his new solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, out now via Republic Records-listen here.

Music For People Who Believe In Love unfolds as Joe's most personal, intimate, and heartfelt body of work to date. Among many album highlights and a standout list of collaborators and featured artists, the new track "Honey Blonde" instantly enchants with its lush instrumentation and breezy hook. Co-written by Joe alongside MUNA's Josette Maskin, Tommy English, and Paris Carney and produced by English, "Honey Blonde" joins the record's previously released fan favorite singles, "Heart By Heart," "What This Could Be," and "Work It Out."

While creating the album, Joe teamed up with a handful of notable songwriters and producers, including Maskin and English, as well as Alexander 23, Lewis Capaldi, Feist, Dan Nigro, Justin Tranter, and Jason Evigan. Not to mention, he also invited a slew of artists across genres to bring their unique voices to the record as features, including Sierra Ferrell, Louane & Tiny Habits, Luisa Sonza, Franklin Jonas, and DOMi & JD Beck. See the full album tracklist below.

Leading up to the arrival of Music For People Who Believe In Love, Joe dropped the official music video for his latest track "Heart By Heart," directed by Anthony Mandler [Beyonce, Jay Z, Rihanna]. He also shared very special VEVO live performances of "Heart By Heart" and "What This Could Be." Earlier this week, he appeared on the Season 27 finale of NBC's The Voice and delivered the television debut performance of "Heart By Heart"-watch HERE. He also stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show for a candid interview about the new project, opening up about this new phase of his artistry-watch HERE.

Meanwhile, Joe continued his series of pop-up performances across the U.S. following his Nashville and Dallas takeovers last week. On Monday, he delivered an intimate yet star-studded stripped-back acoustic performance with some very special guests at The Mint in Los Angeles. The legendary venue was buzzing as Joe and several of his close friends and collaborators, including Aly & AJ, Sierra Ferrell, Franklin Jonas, Josette Maskin, Justin Tranter, and James Alan, performed unreleased tracks alongside fan favorites and unique covers. Last night, he celebrated the album's arrival with a release night show in Miami at ZeyZey.

Related Stories

Joe Jonas Previewed New Album With Intimate Show

Joe Jonas Releases Nostalgic 'Heart By Heart' Video

Joe Jonas Performs New Single 'Heart By Heart' Live From Vevo Studios

Joe Jonas Shares New Single 'Heart By Heart'

News > Joe Jonas