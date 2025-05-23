Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'

(BBR) 16x ACM, 9x CMA and Grammy Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson's new single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," is out today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Andy Albert, the song honors the timeless classic "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" while showcasing Wilson's poignant storytelling and authentic country sound, as she reflects on past love and pays tribute to small towns across the country.

Wilson will perform the song live for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards this Monday, May 26, where she is nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist.

Officially impacting radio this Tuesday, May 27 via Broken Bow Records, fans will hear the new track as it world premieres across all major U.S. Country Radio Stations today.

The release adds to yet another triumphant year for Wilson, who won four awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards earlier this month: Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (her third consecutive win), Album of the Year (Whirlwind) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. During the awards ceremony, she also debuted new song, "Trailblazer," with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, which she wrote with Lambert and Brandy Clark.

Additionally, Wilson is in the midst of her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which includes stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena and Denver's Ball Arena among many others. The upcoming dates follow the tour's first leg-a completely sold-out extensive run across the U.K and Europe earlier this year.

