Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'

(BBR) 16x ACM, 9x CMA and Grammy Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson's new single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," is out today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.
Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Andy Albert, the song honors the timeless classic "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" while showcasing Wilson's poignant storytelling and authentic country sound, as she reflects on past love and pays tribute to small towns across the country.
Wilson will perform the song live for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards this Monday, May 26, where she is nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist.
Officially impacting radio this Tuesday, May 27 via Broken Bow Records, fans will hear the new track as it world premieres across all major U.S. Country Radio Stations today.
The release adds to yet another triumphant year for Wilson, who won four awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards earlier this month: Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (her third consecutive win), Album of the Year (Whirlwind) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. During the awards ceremony, she also debuted new song, "Trailblazer," with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, which she wrote with Lambert and Brandy Clark.
Additionally, Wilson is in the midst of her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which includes stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena and Denver's Ball Arena among many others. The upcoming dates follow the tour's first leg-a completely sold-out extensive run across the U.K and Europe earlier this year.
Lainey Wilson Wins Four ACM Awards
Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honor At 60th ACM Awards
Lainey Wilson Celebrates National Bell Bottoms Day With 'Bell Bottoms Up'
Lainey Wilson Receives 7 ACM Awards Nominations
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue- Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video- more
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Nate Smith Shares Heartfelt 'Dads Don't Die'- Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'- Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be'- more
mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video- Joe Jonas Releases 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'- Waka Flocka Flame Recruited by. DJ Proppa For 'Grive St. Party'- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue
Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video
Mother Mother Take On Double Standards With 'FINGER' Video
Black Label Society, The Darkness, Steven Adler Lead Monsters of Rock Cruise 2026 Lineup
I Prevail Unleash 'Violent Nature' Video
Ronnie Romero Releases New Album 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Expand Good Intentions Tour
Green Day Expand 'Saviors' Album With 'edition de luxe'