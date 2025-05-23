mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video

(ICLG) Multi-platinum recording artist mgk returns today with "cliche" an upbeat anthem which was written and produced alongside longtime collaborators and friends SlimXX, BazeXX and Nick Long. Earlier this week, mgk launched a pre-save for the song on his website where he teased the album title. "cliche" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards."
Layered with emotion and cinematic sonics, the video directed by Sam Cahill, captures an irresistible carefree side of mgk. With inspiration emanating from the '90s and '00s, fans are taken on a nostalgic alternative journey, which was brough to life by famed choreographer Sean Bankhead (Usher/Tate McRae). "cliche" is poised to become an instant summer favorite.
Leading up to the release, mgk has been building anticipation with a series of reimagined covers, including the Goo Goo Dolls' classic "Iris," Juice WRLD's "Empty Out Your Pockets," and Green Day's iconic "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." Each rendition offered a glimpse into mgk's evolving artistry and emotional depth. Adding to the excitement, mgk is set to headline the 30th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour, performing in Washington, DC, and Orlando, FL.
The renowned superstar eclipsed genre expectations by releasing the widely acclaimed album Tickets to My Downfall in 2020. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort. The album landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Platinum singles, "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," both went No. 1 at Alternative. His follow-up album, mainstream sellout, became his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album"
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Morgan Wallen Surprised Fans With mgk and Jelly Roll Performance (2024 In Review)
mgk Premieres 'El Pistolero' Video
mgk And Brad Paisley Added As Performers At People's Choice Country Awards
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue- Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video- more
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Nate Smith Shares Heartfelt 'Dads Don't Die'- Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'- Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be'- more
mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video- Joe Jonas Releases 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'- Waka Flocka Flame Recruited by. DJ Proppa For 'Grive St. Party'- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue
Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video
Mother Mother Take On Double Standards With 'FINGER' Video
Black Label Society, The Darkness, Steven Adler Lead Monsters of Rock Cruise 2026 Lineup
I Prevail Unleash 'Violent Nature' Video
Ronnie Romero Releases New Album 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Expand Good Intentions Tour
Green Day Expand 'Saviors' Album With 'edition de luxe'