mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video

(ICLG) Multi-platinum recording artist mgk returns today with "cliche" an upbeat anthem which was written and produced alongside longtime collaborators and friends SlimXX, BazeXX and Nick Long. Earlier this week, mgk launched a pre-save for the song on his website where he teased the album title. "cliche" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards."

Layered with emotion and cinematic sonics, the video directed by Sam Cahill, captures an irresistible carefree side of mgk. With inspiration emanating from the '90s and '00s, fans are taken on a nostalgic alternative journey, which was brough to life by famed choreographer Sean Bankhead (Usher/Tate McRae). "cliche" is poised to become an instant summer favorite.

Leading up to the release, mgk has been building anticipation with a series of reimagined covers, including the Goo Goo Dolls' classic "Iris," Juice WRLD's "Empty Out Your Pockets," and Green Day's iconic "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." Each rendition offered a glimpse into mgk's evolving artistry and emotional depth. Adding to the excitement, mgk is set to headline the 30th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour, performing in Washington, DC, and Orlando, FL.

The renowned superstar eclipsed genre expectations by releasing the widely acclaimed album Tickets to My Downfall in 2020. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort. The album landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Platinum singles, "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," both went No. 1 at Alternative. His follow-up album, mainstream sellout, became his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album"

