Ronnie Romero Releases New Album 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival'

(Freeman) Ronnie Romero is thrilled to announce the release of his new album, 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival,' which is out now via Frontiers Music Srl. In addition, Romero also shares a fresh track from the album titled "Crossroad."

'Live At Rock Imperium Festival' sees ROMERO delivering an impressive musical performance in front of a huge, passionate audience, in one of the biggest European festivals, the Spanish Rock Imperium Festival, including songs from the first solo and some other highlights like the Dio cover "Rainbow In The Dark."

ROMERO comments on the focus: "A very special and unexpected song we added to the album back in 2023, we were missing a track, and Jose Rubio came with this bluesy riff, so the songwriting was totally improvised! Anyway, this song became a fav for the audience in the shows!!"

The tracklist for 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival' is mostly based on Ronnie's latest solo album 'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters,' which marks the first time that Romero has been involved with 100% of the songwriting on an album he sings on.

Romero also co-produced the album with Andy C., marking another first for Romero. While these 'firsts" certainly add to the excitement for the album, it is the songs that truly take center stage. ROMERO's voice is completely at home on this diverse, hard rockin' set which is certainly going to please any fan of his vocal style and his work with his other bands.

Commenting on 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival', Romero states: "I really wanted to have a live album out, to show everybody how much I enjoy playing music and the capabilities of the musicians I have by my side! It is also a step forward in my solo career. And no better place than my beloved Rock Imperium Festival in Spain! Thanks a lot to Frontiers Music, Manu Gimenez, Andy C, and my band for making this possible! I hope that everyone will enjoy this performance!"

