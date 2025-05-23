Sam Ryder Releases New Songs 'Oh OK' And 'Armour'

(BR PR) Critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Sam Ryder has released his powerful new single "OH OK" alongside the beautiful B-side "Armour." The single marks the second offering from this bold new musical chapter, and the latest flavor of Sam's self-coined "Frontier Soul" genre. Both "OH OK" and "Armour" are out now via Artist Theory.

"OH OK" follows Sam's first new single, "White Lies," which racked up over half a million streams in its first week alone. With 20 million loyal followers across platforms, fans have organically discovered Sam's authentic artistry, powerful vocals and infectious, magnetic presence.

After wrapping a successful North American tour in Los Angeles on May 21st, Sam also announced his biggest headline show to date at London's massive Wembley Arena on November 6th. He also makes his Glastonbury debut at the iconic UK festival in June.

Co-written and produced by Sam Ryder, Kamille (Dua Lipa, JADE, Sia) and Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith) "OH OK" defiantly narrates the mixed emotions of moving on in a relationship, touching on themes of self-confidence and doing things on your own terms. It comes alongside the B-side "Armour," a raw ballad that delves into the vulnerability of baring your soul and the quiet fear of removing emotional armour. "Armour" was co-written by Sam Ryder, Todd Clark (Noah Kahan, Dermot Kennedy) and Quinn Lewis.

Sam explains, "I wrote "OH OK" about jealousy, stoicism and the eternal, draining, rebound cycle at the end of a relationship. It's about the universal feeling of making an ex jealous or being made to feel jealous by an ex and the ways in which we can claim our own power back while in that temporary space. Understanding the truth behind empty actions and acting rather than reacting seem to be the key to this, and I hope 'OH OK' serves as a reminder that if you're going through it, this too shall pass."

Discussing "Armour," Sam continues "'Armour' was written about someone who used to be in my life, but who I went separate ways with. After a few months of reflection, I realized I wrote it about myself, or maybe even as a reminder to myself to forgive and keep letting go. Playing it live has been where I've found the song resonating with a wider audience and I'm excited to share it with the world."

Laying the foundations for this new era both in the UK and Nashville, Sam deeply embedded himself in the cultural scene there, bringing his musical vision to life. Redefining his sound alongside an incredible team of collaborators, his musical journey evolved in parallel to his own path of self-discovery, resulting in his most vulnerable, intimate, and unfiltered work to date.

During lockdown, Sam caught the attention of millions on TikTok, including the likes of Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Sia and others. In 2023, he was nominated for an Emmy award for the song, "Fought & Lost" written for Ted Lasso, featuring Queen guitarist Brian May. After a dizzying couple of years that saw his hit single "Space Man" at the forefront of British airwaves and a #1 UK album, billions of streams, stadium performances and more, Sam took some time away to pause and reflect. Having reclaimed creative control, Sam is now making music on his own terms.

