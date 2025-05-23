Sam Williams Streams New Single 'Lose You Too'

(2b) Rising country musician Sam Williams gets vulnerable on catchy new track "Lose You Too" . This is the third offering from Sam's forthcoming project Act II: COUNTRYSTAR, out July 11 .

Penned by Sam, Emily Weisband (BTS, Camila Cabello, Dan+Shay), and Alysa Vanderheym (Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Jelly Roll) "Lose You Too" blends raw, honest lyrics over a glossy, country-pop production as Williams confesses, "I've already lost more than I thought I'd ever lose / I can't lose you, too" - and yeah, it kinda wrecks you in the best way.

Of the track, Sam reflects, "Releasing a song you wrote in a different chapter of your life is a little uncomfortable, especially one that holds so much hope. Not gonna lie, it hurts to revisit this chapter... but "Lose You Too" still slaps. There's a softness in this song that I'm proud of, and maturing means learning not to dim the parts of yourself that feel deeply. I've learned I can lose beautiful things, and still believe that the love I put into the world will come back around."

"Lose You Too" will be featured on Sam's forthcoming project Act II: COUNTRYSTAR, alongside previously released tracks "No Problem" and title track "COUNTRYSTAR." The vibrant and daring seven-song project underscores Williams' versatile songwriting skills. To bring this new sound to life, Sam collaborated with producer Nick Bailey, whose credits include Lana Del Rey, Quavo, Maroon 5, and Blake Shelton, and producer Yung Lan (Morgan Wallen, Lil Uzi Vert).

Up next, Sam will be taking over CMA Fest with multiple performances. He's set to light up the Love and Acceptance at Category 10 on Monday, June 2, before taking over The Listening Room Cafe with Amanda Shires and Lawrence Rothman on Tuesday, June 3. He'll also be performing at MCA's Sounds Like Nashville Live at Skydeck on Broadway on Friday, June 6, before closing out the weekend at Hard Rock Cafe on Sunday, June 8.

Sam continues to push Nashville into bold new territory with his fearless creativity and boundary-pushing sound. With Act II: COUNTRYSTAR on the horizon, it's clear that Sam is bringing a whole new energy to this three-act trilogy.

