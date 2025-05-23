(MPG) The Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. releases "The Star Spangled Banner (Live from the 2025 NFL Draft)" on streaming platforms. He performed the national anthem at this year's NFL Draft, completely reinventing the standard with just a nylon-string acoustic guitar and his unmistakable voice. Rolling Stone called the rendition "understated but hypnotic."
"It was an honor & an unforgettable experience in chilly Green Bay performing this anthem at the NFL Draft," shares Wilson Jr.
The release arrives as Wilson Jr. begins his extensive run of shows with HARDY on his Jim Bob World Tour, which kicked off last night in Chula Vista, CA and continues on tonight in Las Vegas, NV. The tour will continue on with shows across the country before culminating on September 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Next month, he'll embark on a European headline tour that will make stops in Dublin, Amsterdam, London and many more.
Dierks Bentley Recruits Stephen Wilson Jr For 'Cold Beer Can'
Stephen Wilson Jr Goes 'Cuckoo' With New Video
Stephen Wilson Jr. Expands 'son of dad'
MerleFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue- Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video- more
Metallica Announce 2026 M72 World Tour Dates- Ace Frehley Cancels Live Performances Due To Illness- Falling In Reverse Launching North American Tour- more
Nate Smith Shares Heartfelt 'Dads Don't Die'- Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'- Chris Stapleton Shares 'Bad As I Used To Be'- more
mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video- Joe Jonas Releases 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'- Waka Flocka Flame Recruited by. DJ Proppa For 'Grive St. Party'- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue
Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video
Mother Mother Take On Double Standards With 'FINGER' Video
Black Label Society, The Darkness, Steven Adler Lead Monsters of Rock Cruise 2026 Lineup
I Prevail Unleash 'Violent Nature' Video
Ronnie Romero Releases New Album 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival'
Toad The Wet Sprocket Expand Good Intentions Tour
Green Day Expand 'Saviors' Album With 'edition de luxe'