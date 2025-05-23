Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases 'The Star Spangled Banner (Live from the 2025 NFL Draft)'

(MPG) The Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. releases "The Star Spangled Banner (Live from the 2025 NFL Draft)" on streaming platforms. He performed the national anthem at this year's NFL Draft, completely reinventing the standard with just a nylon-string acoustic guitar and his unmistakable voice. Rolling Stone called the rendition "understated but hypnotic."

"It was an honor & an unforgettable experience in chilly Green Bay performing this anthem at the NFL Draft," shares Wilson Jr.

The release arrives as Wilson Jr. begins his extensive run of shows with HARDY on his Jim Bob World Tour, which kicked off last night in Chula Vista, CA and continues on tonight in Las Vegas, NV. The tour will continue on with shows across the country before culminating on September 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Next month, he'll embark on a European headline tour that will make stops in Dublin, Amsterdam, London and many more.

