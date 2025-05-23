The SteelDrivers Mark 20th Anniversary With New Album 'Outrun'

(IVPR) Amidst their 20th anniversary as a band, GRAMMY-winning quintet, The SteelDrivers, aren't looking over their shoulders at the road to the here and now. Quite the contrary, where the Americana and bluegrass icons are aiming is headlong towards the unknowns of tomorrow with one simple, yet powerful, thought permeating throughout: What's next?
"Very early in the game, we were determined to do our own original music. And we stood by it, where now we're reaping those rewards," says SteelDrivers fiddler, Tammy Rogers. "The sound has been really unique, because nobody's expected to play like somebody else-everybody has their own individual voice."
Cultivating that deep sense of self and of the independent, freewheelin' spirit residing at the core of The SteelDrivers since their inception, the band's brand new album, Outrun, is an ode to the trials and tribulations of life itself, where certain undeniable truths about love, lore, and legacy come to pass as the clock keeps ticking. Outrun features the classic, blues-infused bluegrass sound the band has been known for for two decades now, footloose and fun, rich with stories and singalongs alike. Beyond the ever-evolving musical nature of The SteelDrivers, this seamless ebb and flow between intricate bluegrass and the hardscrabble blues, another key element of Outrun is this underlying tribute to late founding member Mike Henderson. And though Henderson passed away in 2023, his memory and presence is still profoundly felt by the group, onstage and in the studio.
Outrun is The SteelDrivers first release with their new label partner, the legendary Sun Records. "As The SteelDrivers celebrate the 20th year of their musical odyssey, I cannot imagine a finer coupling for our new recording than the iconic Sun Records," said SteelDrivers bassist Mike Fleming of the signing announcement. Rogers added, "We're excited to partner with a true icon. Sun Records definitely has the 'cool' factor!"
Fans can stream or purchase Outrun in its entirety today at this link. In addition to rolling out their new album, The SteelDrivers are celebrating this year with The SteelDrivers 20th Anniversary Tour.
The SteelDrivers Share 'Booze and Cigarettes'
The SteelDrivers Deliver New Murder Ballad 'The River Knows'
The SteelDrivers Deliver Signature Sound With 'Outrun'
