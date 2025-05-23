Waka Flocka Flame Recruited by. DJ Proppa For 'Grive St. Party'

(Warner) In response to overwhelming demand from listeners worldwide, buzzing Chicago artist, producer, and DJ Proppa officially unveils "Grove St. Party" with multiplatinum hip-hop icon and trap innovator Waka Flocka Flame-out now via Major Recordings/Warner Records.

Proppa's visionary rework of Waka's classic "Grove St. Party" has already surged at festivals and on stages around the world since the producer first introduced it live this year. The culture has wholeheartedly and fervently embraced it. His mix notably received support from the likes of John Summit, Dom Dolla, Marshmello, Mau P, Cloonee, Odd Mob, Sidepiece, and many more. Moreover, it has moved audiences everywhere from ULTRA Miami and China's VAC Vision & Colour to EDC Orlando. None other than Apple C.E.O. Tim Cook even experienced it at the Everything Always' Super Bowl LIX Bourbon Street pop-up!

Online, live performance videos of various DJs dropping the track in their sets have stirred up a flurry of activity as well, tallying over 175K-plus cumulative "likes." Prior to release, an unofficial Soundcloud rip also went crazy and gathered north of 290K plays and 15K "likes."

Turning up the heat, Proppa artfully produced a dancefloor-ready track around Waka's instantly recognizable hook. Laced with a thumping bassline, neon synths, and a club-shaking beat drop, "Grove St. Party" has the power to ignite any celebration this summer. Ultimately, it fuses two eras of sonic disruption on one undeniable and unshakable genre-busting banger.

"Grove St. Party" maintains Proppa's incredible momentum in 2025, amplifying his influence across electronic music. Earlier this year, he linked with ABSNTH on "Bananas" in addition to joining forces with "DJ Susan and Lachi on "Top Spot."

Taking flight out of the Windy City, Chicago-based Proppa continues a long history of electronic music innovation harbored by his hometown. He initially incited the adoration of a fervent fanbase by delivering viral remixes for "Work" by A$AP Ferg and "Always On Time" by Ja Rule and Ashanti. However, his trendsetting rework of Waka Flocka Flame's "Grove St. Party" put him on the map. He garnered co-signs from John Summit, Dom Dolla, Everything Always, Marshmello, Mau P, and more as the track exploded worldwide. After amassing millions of streams views and earning acclaim from the likes of EDM.com, he attracted Major Recordings/Warner Records to his corner.

Related Stories

News > DJ Proppa