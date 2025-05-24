Alexandra Kay Shares New Song 'The Last'

(BBR) With over 8.5M social media followers, Alexandra Kay, a destined-for-stardom songstress who was named to Pandora's "2025 Artist to Watch: Country" and CMT's "2025 Next Women of Country" lists, unleashes her innately heartfelt lyricism in the starry-eyed romance of "The Last," available now. Mixing her exquisitely warm, angelic vocals with wistful instrumentation, the enchanting new song paints the dreamy scene of what it feels like when you finally find the one meant for you. Written by Alexandra Kay with Jon Green and producer Andrew DeRoberts, "The Last" exploded the moment it hit socials with fans belting out every lyric at her sold-out headlining shows like it had been in her catalog for years.

"This song represents starting over with someone new," shares Alexandra Kay. "It doesn't matter what experiences you've had before you met them, all that matters is that you finally found the one you want to spend your last days with."

Being raw, candid and vulnerable about the gut-wrenching pain she experienced throughout her divorce, the budding superstar drew in over 8.5 MILLION devoted followers, who shared in her journey of perseverance, reflection and renewal. Inviting them into her inner circle, Alexandra showed her heart by covering beloved country songs over a cup of morning coffee.

Now, confident and in her lover-girl era, Alexandra isn't stepping away from the heartfelt emotion that her prominent debut album, All I've Ever Known, was anchored in. Having gone #1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts and Top 10 on Billboard's Country Album, Emerging Artist and HeatSeeker charts, the "adept, propitious singer-songwriter" (Billboard) amplifies her effervescent spirit, releasing the sharp-witted "Cupid's A Cowgirl" and the alluringly beautiful "The Last."

Taken under genre-bending phenomenon Jelly Roll's wing, Alexandra most recently accompanied the country icon on his 2024 Beautifully Broken Arena Tour, which included his sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as opened for Morgan Wallen at his sold-out Hyde Park show in London. She landed her first motion picture soundtrack feature with the acclaimed Twisters: The Album, sold over 80,000 tickets as an independent headlining artist and is one of the top-selling artists on TikTok Shop for music. Now signed to BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Alexandra is finalizing her latest full-length project to release later this year.

Currently selling out shows across the UK + Europe on her All I've Ever Known Tour, the mesmerizing entertainer just wrapped a hugely successful headlining run of her "Cupid's A Cowgirl" Tour. Next, she's closing out this European leg with a sold-out show in London on May 29, before opening for Brad Paisley this summer and performing throughout the week at CMA Fest in Nashville June 5-8.

Related Stories

Alexandra Kay Says 'Cupid's A Cowgirl'

News > Alexandra Kay