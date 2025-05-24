Benson Boone Shares 'Momma Song' Video

(Warner) Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone shares his heartfelt new ballad, "Momma Song," along with a the video that features home videos of a young Benson and his family The track serves as the next taste of his highly anticipated new album American Heart, arriving June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records.

Dedicated to his mother, "Momma Song" sees Boone lean into the vulnerable side of his songwriting. "Take me down your old street, tell me your memories of when you were young and when you fell in love."

The track arrives on the heels of recent anthem "Mystical Magical." Benson first debuted the song last month at Coachella, where he also brought out surprise guest Brian May of Queen for an acclaimed, viral performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

He first introduced American Heart with "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else," his first release of the year. The track is currently climbing the radio charts, sitting in the top 10 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio. It followed his show-stopping performance of smash hit "Beautiful Things" at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in February, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. Earlier this month, he lit up the Saturday Night Live stage, where he made his debut as musical guest performing "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" and "Mystical Magical." Up next, Boone will hit the stage at the American Music Awards, performing "Mystical Magical" live this Monday, May 26 on CBS.

"Beautiful Things" was the #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning Boone the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024.. Certified 5x Platinum, the chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and over 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, the BMI Champion Award, and multiple global accolades.

Boone is on track for a record year of touring in 2025. His American Heart North American arena tour-which includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, among others-sold out instantly. Last year, he opened for Taylor Swift's ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May, in addition to embarking on his own fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

With the upcoming release of American Heart, performances at landmark festivals across the globe, and a highly-anticipated arena tour on the horizon, Boone is on track for another chart-topping, boundary-breaking year ahead.

BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:

May 24 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Music Festival

Jun 5 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

Jun 6 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival

Jul 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Jul 5 - Quebec City, Canada - FEQ Festival

Jul 10 - Alges, Portugal - Nos Alive Festival

Jul 11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin

Jul 15 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

Jul 16 - Monaco, France - Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

Jul 18 - Paris, France - Lollapalooza Paris

Aug 22 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Aug 25 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Aug 26 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

Aug 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Aug 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sep 2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sep 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sep 6 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sep 7 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sep 9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sep 11 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Sep 13 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sep 14 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Sep 16 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sep 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sep 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sep 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sep 24 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 26 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sep 27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sep 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Oct 3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Oct 5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Oct 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Oct 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Dec 4 - Abu Dhabi, UAE - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

