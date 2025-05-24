Benson Boone Shares 'Momma Song' Video

(Warner) Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone shares his heartfelt new ballad, "Momma Song," along with a the video that features home videos of a young Benson and his family The track serves as the next taste of his highly anticipated new album American Heart, arriving June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records.
Dedicated to his mother, "Momma Song" sees Boone lean into the vulnerable side of his songwriting. "Take me down your old street, tell me your memories of when you were young and when you fell in love."
The track arrives on the heels of recent anthem "Mystical Magical." Benson first debuted the song last month at Coachella, where he also brought out surprise guest Brian May of Queen for an acclaimed, viral performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody."
He first introduced American Heart with "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else," his first release of the year. The track is currently climbing the radio charts, sitting in the top 10 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio. It followed his show-stopping performance of smash hit "Beautiful Things" at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in February, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. Earlier this month, he lit up the Saturday Night Live stage, where he made his debut as musical guest performing "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" and "Mystical Magical." Up next, Boone will hit the stage at the American Music Awards, performing "Mystical Magical" live this Monday, May 26 on CBS.
"Beautiful Things" was the #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning Boone the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024.. Certified 5x Platinum, the chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and over 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, the BMI Champion Award, and multiple global accolades.
Boone is on track for a record year of touring in 2025. His American Heart North American arena tour-which includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, among others-sold out instantly. Last year, he opened for Taylor Swift's ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May, in addition to embarking on his own fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.
With the upcoming release of American Heart, performances at landmark festivals across the globe, and a highly-anticipated arena tour on the horizon, Boone is on track for another chart-topping, boundary-breaking year ahead.
BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:
May 24 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Music Festival
Jun 5 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
Jun 6 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival
Jul 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
Jul 5 - Quebec City, Canada - FEQ Festival
Jul 10 - Alges, Portugal - Nos Alive Festival
Jul 11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
Jul 13 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin
Jul 15 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
Jul 16 - Monaco, France - Monte-Carlo Summer Festival
Jul 18 - Paris, France - Lollapalooza Paris
Aug 22 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug 23 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Aug 25 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Aug 26 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
Aug 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Aug 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sep 2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sep 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep 5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sep 6 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sep 7 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sep 9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sep 11 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Sep 13 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sep 14 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sep 16 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sep 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sep 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sep 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sep 24 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sep 26 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sep 27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sep 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Oct 3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Oct 5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Oct 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Oct 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Dec 4 - Abu Dhabi, UAE - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
