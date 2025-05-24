Burna Boy And Travis Scott Share 'TaTaTa' Video

(Atlantic) GRAMMY Award-winning global icon Burna Boy joins forces with diamond-certified, 10x GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Travis Scott in the exhilarating music video for their collaborative single "TaTaTa" - directed by award-winning filmmaker Benny Boom.

Produced by hitmaking Nigerian-born artist/producer Chillz Chilleaux, "TaTaTa" continues the countdown to Burna Boy's eagerly awaited eighth studio album, No Sign Of Weakness, which arrives on July 10 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. Once again showcasing Burna Boy's larger-than-life charisma and unmistakable fusion of global influences with melodic pop sensibility, the highly anticipated collection has already earned critical applause for recently released tracks including the romantic, reggae-favored "Sweet Love," the anthemic banger, "Update," the triumphant fan-favorite, "Bundle By Bundle" and the newly released "TaTaTa" featuring Travis Scott.

Burna Boy - who rocked the 2025 Met Gala with a regal look hailed by VOGUE - is among the superstars contributing exclusive tracks to F1THE ALBUM, Atlantic Records' supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1 THE MOVIE, both arriving everywhere on Friday, June 27.

What's more, Burna Boy recently joined French-Haitian singer Joe Dwèt File for "4 Kampe II," an explosive remix of the viral hit, "4 Kampe," that fuses Afrobeats and Haitian kompa into a cross-cultural anthem that has fast proven a sensation with over 23M worldwide streams and counting.

This spring saw Burna become the first-ever cover star of Billboard France, coinciding with his sold-out show at the Stade de France - making history as the first African artist to headline the iconic venue. Next up are a pair of epic German stadium shows set for Berlin's Waldbuhne (July 5) and Monchengladbach's SparkassenPark (July 6), followed by a very special performance at the 20th anniversary edition of the famed Wireless Festival in London's Finsbury Park (July 13).

