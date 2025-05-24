Burna Boy And Travis Scott Share 'TaTaTa' Video

(Atlantic) GRAMMY Award-winning global icon Burna Boy joins forces with diamond-certified, 10x GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Travis Scott in the exhilarating music video for their collaborative single "TaTaTa" - directed by award-winning filmmaker Benny Boom.
Produced by hitmaking Nigerian-born artist/producer Chillz Chilleaux, "TaTaTa" continues the countdown to Burna Boy's eagerly awaited eighth studio album, No Sign Of Weakness, which arrives on July 10 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. Once again showcasing Burna Boy's larger-than-life charisma and unmistakable fusion of global influences with melodic pop sensibility, the highly anticipated collection has already earned critical applause for recently released tracks including the romantic, reggae-favored "Sweet Love," the anthemic banger, "Update," the triumphant fan-favorite, "Bundle By Bundle" and the newly released "TaTaTa" featuring Travis Scott.
Burna Boy - who rocked the 2025 Met Gala with a regal look hailed by VOGUE - is among the superstars contributing exclusive tracks to F1THE ALBUM, Atlantic Records' supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1 THE MOVIE, both arriving everywhere on Friday, June 27.
What's more, Burna Boy recently joined French-Haitian singer Joe Dwèt File for "4 Kampe II," an explosive remix of the viral hit, "4 Kampe," that fuses Afrobeats and Haitian kompa into a cross-cultural anthem that has fast proven a sensation with over 23M worldwide streams and counting.
This spring saw Burna become the first-ever cover star of Billboard France, coinciding with his sold-out show at the Stade de France - making history as the first African artist to headline the iconic venue. Next up are a pair of epic German stadium shows set for Berlin's Waldbuhne (July 5) and Monchengladbach's SparkassenPark (July 6), followed by a very special performance at the 20th anniversary edition of the famed Wireless Festival in London's Finsbury Park (July 13).
Burna Boy Delivers 'City Boys' Video
Burna Boy Streams New Album 'I Told Them'
Burna Boy Joined By 21 Savage For 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' Visual
Burna Boy Announces Historic Stadium Show
Kelly Hansen Explains Why He Is Leaving Foreigner- Nikki Sixx And Fred Coury Working On New Project- Stream Joe Bonamassa's New Single- more
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue- Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video- more
Kenny Chesney Launches Sphere Las Vegas Show- Nate Smith Shares Heartfelt 'Dads Don't Die'- Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'- Chris Stapleton- more
James Bay Looks Back With 'Chaos And The Calm 10 Years Out'- Burna Boy And Travis Scott Share 'TaTaTa' Video- mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video- Joe Jonas- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
Kelly Hansen Explains Why He Is Leaving Foreigner
Nikki Sixx And Fred Coury Working On New Project
Stream Joe Bonamassa's New Single 'Drive By The Exit Sign'
Skunk Anansie Mark 'The Painful Truth' Release With 'Shame' Visualizer
Holy Wars Return With Vulnerable 'I Feel Everything'
Doro Aims Straight To The Heart With 'Warriors Of The Sea'
KMFDM Deliver 'HAU RUCK 2025' Album
Stereolab Return With Their First New Album In 15 Years