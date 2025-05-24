Calum Scott Reveals New Song 'Die For You'

(Capitol) Calum Scott premieres his new single "Die For You" - a tender declaration of fiercely devoted love. The latest release from his upcoming third album Avenoir (due out September 12th via Capitol Records), "Die For You" reaffirms the UK-based artist's incredible talent for crafting the kind of songs that become the soundtrack to our lives' most meaningful moments.

Anchored in his gently commanding vocal work, "Die For You" was written by Calum, Jon "MAGS" Maguire, and Corey Sanders - the very same trio of songwriters who penned his 5X platinum smash "You Are The Reason" (an iconic standout from his gold-certified 2018 debut Only Human, also featuring his 3x platinum, Brit Award-nominated cover of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own"). In a departure from the larger-than-life energy of Calum's previous single "God Knows," "Die For You" unfolds with an intimacy that fully intensifies its unfettered emotion.

"I have been eagerly anticipating for the last four years to release this song," says Calum. "After experimenting with more uptempo songs on the album, I wanted something that spoke to the soul. 'Die For You' is a classic devotion of love, a poetic and visual kind of storytelling that from my earliest dreams of being an artist, was what I always saw myself performing. This feels just as special to me as 'You Are The Reason' and 'Dancing On My Own.' I'm so excited for the world to hear this."

Since first rising to global fame, Calum has heard from countless fans who've shared their stories of incorporating his songs into weddings, end-of-life rituals, and other major life events. With "Die For You," he continues that legacy by delivering a love song for the ages. After opening on a somber expression of regret ("I wish that it was simple/I wish there was a way/To fix what I have broken/To change the way I'm made"), the piano-led ballad reaches a glorious urgency at the chorus: "If the world was on fire/I'd fight it for you/I'd cry enough water/And breathe all the fumes." With its sweeping strings and delicate acoustic guitar, "Die For You" also finds Calum's voice drifting into a breathtaking falsetto - a moment that perfectly captures the bittersweet ache that comes with loving someone so intensely.

The follow-up to Calum's acclaimed sophomore album Bridges - a 2022 LP including hits like "Rise" (hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time"), "Biblical," and "If You Ever Change Your Mind" - Avenoir borrows its title from John Koenig's The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a word-construction project that defines "avenoir" as "the desire that memory could flow backward." Along with soul-stirring songs like "Die For You," Avenoir contains a number of tracks that lean toward the dance-ready sound of past releases like "Roots" (a blissed-out summer anthem released last July), "Where Are You Now" (a gold-certified collaboration with Lost Frequencies that earned a 2023 BRIT Award Nomination for Best International Song and cracked the Top 20 on the Spotify Global Chart), and "Whistle" (his gold-certified collaboration with producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones).

As announced last month, Calum will soon embark on "The Avenoir Tour" - a massive headline run set to bring his phenomenal live show to 24 cities across the UK and Europe and 24 cities across North America. (Check out the tour trailer here.) With his latest live experience including performing at stadiums across Asia and Europe as support for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour, Calum will take the stage at famed venues like London's OVO Wembley Arena, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and Terminal 5 in New York City.

