Chas Collins Declares 'She Gave Me That Look' With New Single

(2911) Florida-based country artist Chas Collins is back with a bold, groove-driven new single, "She Gave Me That Look," released through 2911 Label Group / TLG / Virgin Music.

"She Gave Me That Look" captures that all-too-familiar lightning-strike moment when everything stops-the room, the noise, even time itself-and all you see is her. Built around a swampy Southern rock guitar riff and a chorus that goes straight for the gut, the song mixes gritty energy with smoldering tension.

"This song's about that one glance that changes everything. No words, no warning-just a look that cuts through the noise," says Collins. "Every guy's been there at least once, and when it hits, it hits. I wanted this track to feel like that exact second."

Written and recorded in Nashville with Collins at the helm, the single blends his signature blend of country soul and '80s rock edge-backed by raw, emotional vocals that refuse to phone it in. The production is tight, the message is universal, and the sound is pure Chas.

With over 3,000 live shows played across 43 states, Chas Collins is no stranger to the stage-or the hustle. Known for powerhouse vocals and an unmistakable presence (he's 6'6" and commands every inch of the stage), he's built a career from the ground up, earning fans one show at a time. Raised in Louisiana, he moved to Nashville after Hurricane Katrina wiped out everything he owned. After losing his mother, grandmother, and aunt in the span of four years, Collins channeled grief into grit-crafting songs rooted in resilience, love, and real life.

Now based in Tampa Bay, he continues to record in Music City while playing for audiences nationwide.

"She Gave Me That Look" follows a string of recent releases and sets the tone for what's next-a season of new music that leans even harder into Collins' fusion of heartland country and Southern rock heat.

