Dasha Taps David Guetta For 'Not At This Party' Remix

(Warner) Following up an electric performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, RIAA 40x Platinum-certified pop-country sensation Dasha turns up the heat and kickstarts summer with a brand new David Guetta Remix of her rapidly rising single "Not At This Party" out now via Warner Records. It marks her first collaboration with the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar artist, producer, and DJ.

Guetta adds an entirely new dimension to "Not At This Party." The fusion of his top-tier production and Dasha's powerhouse vocals is a perfect storm for the dancefloor. Bursting with energy, the tempo surges forward with an irresistible beat, electrified by neon synths and a slick, pulsing bassline. With every clap, the hook lands even harder. This remix is tailor-made to light up clubs, pool parties, and festivals this summer, while still preserving the original's signature grit and bold spirit.

This is Dasha like you've never heard her before! In a superstar-making turn of events, she recently lit up the Mane Stage at Stagecoach Festival, receiving unanimous acclaim and making headlines in the process. Blown away, GLAMOUR declared, "Her childlike excitement was contagious, the ecstasy of a performer finding her audience, and the crowd roared." Echoing this enthusiasm, PAPER proclaimed, "The rising country star made a big splash at Stagecoach," going on to affirm, "Like previous performances, Dasha and her dancers captivated the audience of old and new fans alike." Beyond recent interviews with Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, People, and more, she spoke to Billboard about the performance on the ACM Awards red carpet.

Since its arrival, the original "Not At This Party" has already generated north of 60 million-plus streams and counting. Billboard hailed it as "authentically Dasha," going on to applaud how, "By the chorus, the melody explodes as the character takes over the dancefloor, publicly exuding a good time while she flashes back internally to an intimate moment in a car with a guy who has backed away from her." Holler. raved, "after hearing her newest offering, "Not At This Party," it's evident that Dasha is so much more than just "Austin." Melodic Magazine summed it up as "infectious," and All Country News predicted, "With its infectious melody, heartfelt lyrics, and polished production, the song is bound to resonate with fans of both country and pop alike."

Most importantly, it kickstarts her sophomore country project.

