Garrett Bradford Delivers 'Honkiest of Tonkers - Act II'

(APR) Texas country artist Garrett Bradford released Honkiest of Tonkers - Act II, the second installment of his two-part album via H.O.T. Records. The project showcases Bradford's signature blend of raw Texas grit, traditional country, and heartfelt storytelling - a continuation of the unapologetically authentic sound that's earned him growing acclaim and an expanding fan base.

The new collection includes a fresh radio version of Bradford's breakout track "This Way of Life," the song featured on Yellowstone (Season 3, Episode 9) that became the most Shazamed country song in the U.S. the day after it aired. The track helped catapult Bradford onto the national stage, and this updated version is a nod to the song's lasting impact on his career.

Honkiest of Tonkers - Act II also features fan favorites like "She Loves Horses," the boot-stomping "One Two Step," and emotional standouts like "Give Dad A Call" and "Just A Little."

Longtime music journalist Alan Cackett praised the release, writing: "Garrett Bradford dispenses a truckload of well-written, original rootsy music on what could be this year's most adventurous mainstream country album... This guy is no wanna-be - he's got Authenticity. Capital A."

Honkiest of Tonkers - Act II follows the successful launch of Act I earlier this year, which earned praise for its traditional sound and placed Bradford on key playlists like Spotify's All New Country, CMT's Roundup, ACM's Fresh New Finds, and Apple Music's New in Country. The album also landed him on Country Evolution's Artists to Watch in 2025 list. He also made appearances on Rock & Review, RFD-TV, and WSM.

Known for his dynamic performances and strong sense of lyrical purpose, Bradford brings together vivid imagery and a deep connection to his roots in every song. Raised on a ranch in Weatherford, Texas, his upbringing in the rodeo and ranching world shapes every line he sings.

"Hardcore honky tonk country with a singer-songwriter's heart... Bradford scrapes beneath the fingernails with impassioned lyrics, poetic storytelling, and authenticity that can't be faked. This is country music that gets under your skin," wrote The Rocking Magpie in a glowing review of the album.

Bradford's music is shaped by his upbringing in ranching, rodeo, and the Western way of life. His authentic storytelling and lived experience have earned him accolades across the country, including a songwriting win at Texas Songwriter U, hosted by Jack Ingram, Liz Rose, and BMI.

Garrett's breakthrough came with the success of "This Way of Life," which climbed to #32 on the iTunes Country Top 40 Chart following its Yellowstone debut. Taylor Sheridan - creator of Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Landman, and Lioness - played a pivotal role in revitalizing Bradford's career, encouraging him to lean into his unique voice.

Now splitting time between Texas and Nashville, Bradford continues collaborating with prolific songwriters like Leslie Satcher ("Troubadour"/George Strait, "Prove You Wrong"/Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris), Tom Douglas ("House That Built Me"/Miranda Lambert, "We Made Love"/Alabama, "I Run To You"/Lady Antebellum), and Phil O'Donnell ("Give It All We Got Tonight"/George Strait, "Doin' What She Likes"/Blake Shelton, "She Won't Be Lonely Long"/Clay Walker), while performing more than 600 shows to date.

Honkiest of Tonkers - Act II is a must-listen for fans of real-deal country music - and a powerful next step for one of Texas country's most promising voices.

Bradford is set to perform as part of the Turn It Up! Texas lineup on June 4 at Category 10, scheduled between 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT.

