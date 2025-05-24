Holy Wars Return With Vulnerable 'I Feel Everything'

(Pale Chord) Holy Wars have returned with their first new music in over a year with the vulnerable yet empowering single "I Feel Everything," along with a music video for the track directed by Nas Bogado.
"I Feel Everything" marks a full-circle moment for the band, tracing all the way back to their inception and debut single "I Can't Feel a Thing," which confronted the devastating loss of frontwoman Kat Leon's parents. Now, a decade since their passing, "I Feel Everything" dives even deeper - written in the wake of tragically losing her sister in 2024.
Speaking on the track, Kat Leon shares: "I Feel Everything," lyrically, is about how dissociation and remaining numb for so many years since my parents' passing could only heal so much. With the loss of my sister this past year, every pain and every emotion eventually rose to the surface."
"We want to bring the chills factor back into our music," guitarist and producer Nick Perez states, with Leon in agreement noting, "As a band, we have been reflecting on where we are at in our lives and the legacy we want to leave behind and I feel like we lost some of that raw vulnerability of earlier material," Leon admits, adding "But with how far we have come in our career, we can now take these themes to a broader place and show the journey of where we are at today and ultimately, the journey of life after death."
