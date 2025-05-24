James Bay Looks Back With 'Chaos And The Calm 10 Years Out'

(Mercury) Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Bay celebrates the tenth anniversary of his breakthrough 2014 full-length debut LP, Chaos And The Calm, with the release of Chaos And The Calm 10 Years-out now via Mercury Records. Listen here.

Chaos And The Calm 10 Years notably boasts seven previously unreleased Original Session demos actually recorded at the onset of the album's making back in 2014. These include initial unheard versions of the definitive singles "Let It Go (Original Session)," "Hold Back The River (Original Session)," and more. This cohort of never-before-heard material transports listeners back to the genesis of Bay's first seminal body of work by showcasing the songs at their most nascent stages and capturing the magic of their creation in the process.

Earlier this week, Bay lit up the stage during the Season Finale of NBC's The Voice with a seismic and showstopping rendition of his latest single "You And Me Time" alongside nine time GRAMMY Award-winning icon Sheryl Crow. It marked their first television performance of the song and quickly entered the Top 10 on iTunes following the broadcast. In case you missed it, watch below:

