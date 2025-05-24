Kenny Chesney Launches Sphere Las Vegas Show

(EBM) They came in rhinestones, flip-flops, grass skirts, stilettos, Bermuda shorts, cowboy boots, Hawaiian shirts and a couple Low Key Bob Fan Club tees. Whatever the look, they all had the same mission: to see where Kenny Chesney was taking No Shoes Nation with his 2025 Vegas Sphere residency, his only live appearances this year.
Triumphantly taking the stage after a far-reaching DJ set by Brandi Cyrus, the East Tennessean kicked off with the longstanding classic "Beer In Mexico" as sugar skulls rained down and animated skulls danced and drank long neck cervezas from Sphere's wraparound video wall. Between the rush of the band, the intensity of the visuals and the anticipation in the house, the energy onstage and in the room was palpable. But even more, the anticipation of the fans who'd been in line for several hours was met with an integrated experience of sonics, visuals, musicians and heart that met that built-up excitement straight on.
Whether it was the technicolor immersion of cell phones in an aquatic tank in "Welcome to the Fish Bowl," a song Chesney wrote 15 years ago to take on the invasiveness of social media, the multi-dimensional midway carnival of "Til It's Gone" or the almost overwhelming swirl of tiles featuring images from the "Noise" video, Chesney and the Revival met the moment - and the increased production values - with a real passion that saw an audience dancing and clapping with stadium-sized abandon.
"It's overwhelming a little," Chesney says, "beyond the visuals, which build and move, the fans are so close - even in the 400 section - that you're consumed by all of it when you look up. But it makes you feel so alive to have everyone right there, rocking, singing and almost beyond being in the moment."
When Kelsea Ballerini appeared on top of a small riser in a mirror sequined mini dress and high ponytail, it was clear this will be a residence of real surprises. Reaching out to his friend and "half of my hometown" partner, the pair blazed through an unplanned "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," as well as their No. 1 duet and Ballerini sitting in for Grace Potter on "You & Tequila."
"We have the ability to add things in, change it up," the artist who's done surprise college bar tours, beach takeovers on the Alabama/Florida line, two dozen major stadiums a summer and three consecutive nights at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium says of the flexibility. "Even with this 4-D production, we can keep the spontaneity and in the moment magic that have made our shows a revival and right of summer for the last twenty years."
The only country artist to be in Billboard's Top 10 Touring Acts of the Last 25 Years for the last 15 years, Chesney joins the very select handful of cultural icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees U2, (Grateful) Dead & Company and the Eagles, plus Phish for four very singular concerts to play the 17,600-seat spherical venue deploys next-generation technologies. The world's highest resolution LED display wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment.
Over a year in the making, Chesney and his team, along with experts from Sphere Studios' advanced tech and creative teams, captured content, as well deployed cutting-edge animation techniques, to create a whole new experience in how the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar's music is experienced. It all came together last night in Las Vegas where the crowd roared with delight, took over "American Kids" and "Anything But Mine" with a fervor that matched the largest stadium shows.
Drawing on songs never performed live, including the sweeping "One Lonely Island" and a mesmerizing "Seven Days," the songs also took on an intimacy to match the moment. For everyone who'd traveled to the Nevada desert for the first time ever, not only were their expectations more than met, the window to what's possible over the next several weeks has been opened. Get ready.
"We knew as we rehearsed in Sphere the last couple days this was going to be intense," Chesney explains. "But nothing can prepare you for seeing No Shoes Nation flying through the underwater landscapes, coming over the top of pirate ships and being dropped into a pin ball machine. The looks of joy, awe and total wow on their faces did all of our hearts good.
"I can't believe we have to wait until Saturday night to do it all over again."
Limited tickets remain for the Sphere residency at KennyChesney.com with packages available via Vibee, the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Kenny Chesney's Live at Sphere residency, at KennyChesney.Vibee.com. All Vibee packages offer guests a choice of premium tickets including Sandbar (general admission floor) or reserved seating, a collectable laminate and lanyard, access to the No Shoes Island VIP Pool Party, exclusive Kenny Chesney curated gift bag and early access to the Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love experience on show days for crowd-free shopping on exclusive merch items, and access to a dedicated shopping lane during public hours. Vibee Hotel Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (The Venetian or The Palazzo) or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN
Saturday, May 24
Sunday, May 25
Wednesday, May 28
Friday, May 30
Saturday, May 31
Wednesday, June 4
Friday, June 6
Saturday, June 7
Wednesday, June 11
Friday, June 13
Saturday, June 14
Kenny Chesney Ready For Sphere Las Vegas Residency Kick Off
Kenny Chesney's Guitars, Tiki Bars Heats Up As Vegas Residency Nears
Mac McAnally Hosts Special SiriusXM Tribute to Jimmy Buffett With Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney Adds Premium Seats To Sphere Las Vegas Residency
Stereolab Return With Their First New Album In 15 Years