KMFDM Deliver 'HAU RUCK 2025' Album

(RSPR) KMFDM have released, 'HAU RUCK 2025' which is a 20th anniversary remixed and remastered edition of the classic album 'HAU RUCK', the fourteenth album by the celebrated industrial rock band. The original record had been recorded in Seattle and issued via Metropolis Records in 2005.

After waging a slaughterous industrial/metal campaign with 2003's 'WWIII', KMFDM was a unified and solidified unit ready for new musical challenges. "What we can all agree on, and I'm not saying we disagree on any other things, but everybody was pointing out that it should be really different", band leader Sascha Konietzko had stated as KMFDM mapped out the creative strategy. Naturally, the military acronym of FUBAR - 'F***ed Up Beyond All Recognition/Repair' - seemed appropriate as the band sought to create an album that was "more noisy, more dance-y, more electronic, and less butt rock."

From the politically charged anthems of 'Free Your Hate' and 'New American Century', to the grimly emotional grooves of 'Real Thing', to the confrontational dancefloor venom of 'Ready to Blow' and 'Professional Killer'; and from the swinging cover of Jacques Dutronc's 'Mini Mini Mini' to the self-effacing snark of 'Feed Our Fame', the album proved to be anything but FUBAR. It was KMFDM at its most concentrated, most sharply focused, most aggressive, screaming to the audience to fight corruption and embrace individuality, ready to push back against any and all adversity. What better title than the powerful 'Heave Ho' of German engineering and conceptual continuity - 'HAU RUCK'!!!

The group line-up for the original recording consisted of:

Sascha Konietzko - vocals, synthesisers, sequencers, engineering

Lucia Cifarelli - vocals

Jules Hodgson - guitars, bass, programming, engineering

Andy Selway - drums, programming

Steve White - guitars, programming

+ Mina Stolle - trumpet on 'Auf Wiederseh'n'

