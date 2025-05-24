Luke Combs Guests On Jon Bellion's New Single 'Why'

(align) GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Jon Bellion has shared another taste of his highly-anticipated album FATHER FIGURE (out June 4) with the single "WHY" featuring Luke Combs.
The single chronicles the stresses of becoming a father: loving something so much and not knowing if it will be enough, the mistakes that inevitably will be made along the way, and the walls that get let down to make room for the onset of such joy.
The music video, directed by Alex Palumbo, was filmed at Southern Ground in Nashville, TN. and features Luke Combs. The video is interspersed with clips of Jon, his three sons and wife that were shot at their family home on Long Island in the past year.
Jon Bellion had this to say about the song, "I wrote 'Why' about two days before my first son was born. It's about the anxiety of falling in love with a child and the vulnerability that brings upon your life, questioning what love is, and if you're going to be a good enough dad. I was like, 'Man, if I had Luke Combs singing that, it would take the song to a whole other level.' I cold FaceTimed him and was like, 'I've been a fan for a super long time. I've got a song about my son, about anxiety around the love of a father, and I'd love to send it to you.' He literally was like, 'You don't even need to send me the song. I'm in, whatever it is.' I realized how much of a blessing it really was that he did this feature with me, because he didn't have to do that...That's a life changer for sure."
Luke Combs added, "I've been a massive Jon Bellion fan for years. He reached out to me with the song and I loved it. With me having two sons of my own and knowing how much I love them and how big of a role they play in my "why," it was a no brainer. I was all in. I'm super pumped about this song and I'm grateful Jon asked me to be a part of it."
