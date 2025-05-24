Myke Towers Releases 'Baja California' From F1 The Album

(AR) Atlantic Records has dropped the latest track from F1THE ALBUM, the supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1 THE MOVIE, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). 4x Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper and singer Myke Towers is officially in the race with the rhythmic "Baja California," which interpolates Black Sheep's "The Choice Is Yours."

"Baja California" was preceded by 11x Grammy Award-winning Chris Stapleton's "Bad As I Used To Be," GRAMMY Award-nominated producer/DJ Dom Dolla's powerful "No Room For A Saint (ft. Nathan Nicholson)," global pop icon ROSE's captivating "Messy" and the revved-up lead single "Lose My Mind" from multiplatinum Houston rapper, singer-songwriter, and Cactus Jack recording artist Don Toliver featuring GRAMMY Award-winning, multiplatinum star Doja Cat.

Arriving as Dom Dolla's first-ever soundtrack release, "No Room For A Saint" was quickly praised by BILLBOARD as a "speed demon of a track...slick and muscular, giving an '80s vibe" in their "Best New Tracks" roundup. "Messy" was immediately met with critical acclaim with BILLBOARD calling it "a cinematic love ballad" in their "Must-Hear Releases" column. Produced by Lostboy & Burns, the track premiered alongside an official music video starring ROSE and featuring F1 THE MOVIE stars Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon in exclusive footage from the film.

