Old Neon Stream Their Brand New 'Resolution' EP

(BPM) The wait is over for Resolution, the new EP from pop punk group Old Neon. Featuring recent singles "Better Son" and "Nobody's Burden" and latest single "Blizzard", the EP was produced / engineered by Matt Brasch and mixed by Nick Steinborn (The Wonder Years), in addition to mastering by Will Yip (Scowl, Balance & Composure, Movements, L.S. Dunes, The Menzingers).

"Resolution is about fighting and making things work," explains drummer Zach Pollack. "Whether it's regarding our internal struggles through making this EP, or the moments in time spoken to in the lyrics of each song - Resolution is about pushing forward when it's really tough, because it's worth it."

Producer Matt Brasch continues: "Not only did the band make things work on this EP, they succeeded in stepping up their craft as songwriters and performers throughout the process. Months of workshopping different ideas went into writing and rewriting the songs. The details that came out of those efforts are what makes this EP so special. They dug deep for beautiful and explosive performances and even kept their minds open to making changes that stemmed from a few "mistakes." Those specific changes quickly became some of my favorite parts of the EP. Old Neon pushed through grueling 13-hour days and did it all with passion... and the help of a bunch of Coke Zero, Wawa mac n cheese and jokes that had everyone in stitches. We're so proud of how everything organically came together and that only happens when everyone is willing to work hard and battle for every idea."

Related Stories

Singled Out: Old Neon's Nobody's Burden

News > Old Neon