Rodney Atkins Recruits His Son Elijah For 'Watching You 2.0'

(PR) Curb Records chart-topper Rodney Atkins revisits his 3x-Platinum single, "Watching You," with son Elijah Atkins, who first inspired the No. 1 hit nearly 20 years ago. The nostalgic "Watching You 2.0 (feat. Elijah Atkins)" is officially available.

"I wrote 'Watching You' after my son Eli's preschool teacher told me he was singing 'If You're Going Through Hell' in class. It hit me... I've got little eyes watching everything I do. That moment became the heart of the song," Atkins reflects. "My son, Eli, grew up on this song. Now he's singing on it, and nothing makes me more proud. 'Watching You 2.0' brings our worlds together - his way, my way, one message."

"Watching You," which appeared on the father of three's career-defining album, If You're Going Through Hell, became Atkins' second No. 1 and led Billboard's year-end country songs chart back in 2007. Furthermore, the single garnered the songwriter a BMI Million-Air Award and the pinnacle spot on Country Aircheck's top-played songs of the decade list. "Watching You 2.0 (feat. Elijah Atkins)" was written by Atkins, Steve Dean and Brian Gene White; and produced by Atkins, Michael X O'Connor and Seth Mosley.

While the original version of "Watching You" spawned an iconic music video that featured its muse - Atkins' firstborn - the sequel boasts the now 23-year-old "buckaroo" singing alongside his dad. Almost two decades later, the relatable innocence of the real-life parenting moment still rings true, and fans across generations are clearly ready. Atkins has gained over 440K new TikTok followers in the past year alone; his TikTok content has generated 35M+ views, putting him in the company of artists like Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Megan Moroney, and Luke Combs. Posts tied to the upcoming track have surpassed 132M views and counting. At a time when nostalgia and family storytelling are resonating more deeply than ever, Rodney's multigenerational appeal, particularly with Gen Z (where he ranked as a Top 5 artist in a recent CRS research study), positions "Watching You 2.0" for a powerful, emotional impact.

The refreshed fan favorite follows long-awaited new music from the seasoned hitmaker, including autobiographical ballad "Marry Me Again" and American-made anthem "True South."

On the heels of a sold-out headlining show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium at the end of April, Atkins returns to the Main Stage at CMA Fest with a Nissan Stadium performance set for Sunday, June 8. Additionally, the multigenerational artist will host an exclusive Fan Party on the first day of CMA Fest, Thursday, June 5, in downtown Nashville.

