Skunk Anansie Mark 'The Painful Truth' Release With 'Shame' Visualizer

(FP) British rock icons Skunk Anansie have released their long awaited brand new album, 'The Painful Truth.' To celebrate, the band has also released the focus track, "Shame," which is accompanied by a visualizer.
'The Painful Truth' is a truly mesmerizing, provocative, powerful and emotional album. It is the sound of Skunk Anansie facing up to who they are and what they want to become. It is more than an album title, it's a reality that they have lived through and has been greeted by rapturous reviews.
Produced by David Sitek of TV On The Radio fame, 'The Painful Truth' is a fresh, frank, uplifting, and richly textured album that proves Skunk Anansie's knack for writing big pop songs remains defiantly undiminished. If anything, their hooks are sharper than ever, sinking in quicker and hitting harder.
'The Painful Truth' marks Skunk Anansie's first release on the newly formed FLG Records, and it carries a vitality that belies their storied career and multi-platinum achievements. With 'The Painful Truth,' Skunk Anansie boldly reclaim their place as one of the most exciting, visionary, and essential bands in British music.
On the new album, Skin confesses: "When I really think about it, yes, we have made some good records in our time but it's been a long time since we have made a great album. And that is the painful truth. Understanding that, led us to making what I genuinely think is our greatest record yet."
Skunk Anansie Share New Single 'Animal'
Watch Skunk Anansie's 'Lost And Found' video
Skunk Anansie Shares First Track In Almost Three Years 'An Artist Is An Artist'
Kelly Hansen Explains Why He Is Leaving Foreigner- Nikki Sixx And Fred Coury Working On New Project- Stream Joe Bonamassa's New Single- more
Billy Joel Cancels Live Dates Due To Health Issue- Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video- more
Kenny Chesney Launches Sphere Las Vegas Show- Nate Smith Shares Heartfelt 'Dads Don't Die'- Lainey Wilson Streaming 'Somewhere Over Laredo'- Chris Stapleton- more
James Bay Looks Back With 'Chaos And The Calm 10 Years Out'- Burna Boy And Travis Scott Share 'TaTaTa' Video- mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video- Joe Jonas- more
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
Kelly Hansen Explains Why He Is Leaving Foreigner
Nikki Sixx And Fred Coury Working On New Project
Stream Joe Bonamassa's New Single 'Drive By The Exit Sign'
Skunk Anansie Mark 'The Painful Truth' Release With 'Shame' Visualizer
Holy Wars Return With Vulnerable 'I Feel Everything'
Doro Aims Straight To The Heart With 'Warriors Of The Sea'
KMFDM Deliver 'HAU RUCK 2025' Album
Stereolab Return With Their First New Album In 15 Years