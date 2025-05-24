Skunk Anansie Mark 'The Painful Truth' Release With 'Shame' Visualizer

(FP) British rock icons Skunk Anansie have released their long awaited brand new album, 'The Painful Truth.' To celebrate, the band has also released the focus track, "Shame," which is accompanied by a visualizer.

'The Painful Truth' is a truly mesmerizing, provocative, powerful and emotional album. It is the sound of Skunk Anansie facing up to who they are and what they want to become. It is more than an album title, it's a reality that they have lived through and has been greeted by rapturous reviews.

Produced by David Sitek of TV On The Radio fame, 'The Painful Truth' is a fresh, frank, uplifting, and richly textured album that proves Skunk Anansie's knack for writing big pop songs remains defiantly undiminished. If anything, their hooks are sharper than ever, sinking in quicker and hitting harder.

'The Painful Truth' marks Skunk Anansie's first release on the newly formed FLG Records, and it carries a vitality that belies their storied career and multi-platinum achievements. With 'The Painful Truth,' Skunk Anansie boldly reclaim their place as one of the most exciting, visionary, and essential bands in British music.

On the new album, Skin confesses: "When I really think about it, yes, we have made some good records in our time but it's been a long time since we have made a great album. And that is the painful truth. Understanding that, led us to making what I genuinely think is our greatest record yet."

