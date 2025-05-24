Stream Joe Bonamassa's New Single 'Drive By The Exit Sign'

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa has released his latest single, "Drive By The Exit Sign," a gritty, up-tempo standout from his upcoming studio album Breakthrough, out July 18th via J&R Adventures. Fuelled by a crunchy slide guitar riff, Southern-rock energy, and a full-throttle vocal performance, "Drive By The Exit Sign" finds Bonamassa leaning into the dirtier, road-tested side of his songwriting. It's a breakup song disguised as a highway burner-fast-paced and hook-heavy, with lyrics that evoke missed chances, wrong turns, and the emotional wreckage we leave behind.

Produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), the single captures the raw, unfiltered side of Breakthrough, a record that spans genres and continents. Recorded across Greece, Nashville, and Los Angeles, Breakthrough reflects Bonamassa's most expansive vision yet-a record that taps into swampy funk, acoustic introspection, arena-ready blues rock, and more.

Co-written by Bonamassa, James House, and producer Kevin Shirley, "Drive By The Exit Sign" follows the release of the album's title track, "Breakthrough," an anthemic, soul-stirring call to transformation that quickly became a fan favourite. That single, co-written with long-time collaborator Tom Hambridge, showcased Bonamassa's growth as a storyteller and emotional interpreter, marking a new chapter in a career already defined by evolution.

The album also features previously released tracks "Still Walking With Me" and "Shake This Ground," which introduced listeners to the wide-ranging soundscape Bonamassa has built on Breakthrough-from the introspective and moody to the celebratory and uplifting. Each single adds a new layer to an album that celebrates risk, reinvention, and deep musical roots.

The new music arrives as Bonamassa wraps his Spring 2025 European Tour, which brought sold-out crowds across the UK, Germany, and Central Europe. Next, he'll hit the road with his supergroup Black Country Communion-featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian-for a highly anticipated European run in June. A U.S. summer amphitheater tour follows, including stops at The Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and more, with a full Fall U.S. Tour on the horizon.

With more than 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues albums, and a reputation as one of the hardest-working performers in music, Bonamassa continues to break new ground while staying deeply rooted in the blues-rock tradition. Breakthrough is his most ambitious effort yet-a celebration of craft, character, and sheer musical force.

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Breakthrough' With Title Song Stream

Joe Bonamassa Reveals 'Still Walking With Me' Video

Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Shake This Ground' Video

Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'

News > Joe Bonamassa