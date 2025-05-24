Vincent Mason Delivers 'Painkiller'

(ICLG) Vincent Mason strikes again with new song "Painkiller," an electrifying, guitar-heavy track that blends high-energy country with lyrics about love and loneliness. Now available everywhere you stream and download music, "Painkiller" takes you on a journey of the perfect girl walking into your life and leaving a lasting impression when you need it most. Vincent co-wrote this track with hit makers Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, and Chase McDaniel. With a foot-stomping beat, soaring guitar riffs, and Mason's unmistakable Southern drawl, the track captures the rush of new love and the unexpected way it can fix what's broken.
"'Painkiller' is one of my favorite songs I've put out so far. I wrote this with one of my songwriting heroes, Luke Laird, and two of my favorite writers in town, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chase McDaniel," shares Mason. "The record has a lot of different sides to it, and I'm excited to share this one first."
This is the perfect follow-up to his recent releases this year, "Wish You Well" and "Waitin' On You To Wear Off," as it is the latest showcase of Vincent Mason's unique ability to balance vulnerability and grit, delivering lyrics that hit home with a punch and a melody that sticks. "Painkiller" is proof that "the rising star keeps delivering hit after hit" (Country Now). His breakout single "Hell is a Dance Floor" racked up over 160 million streams and was just RIAA-certified Gold.
Mason has spent the majority of 2025 so far on his first headline tour, the "Hell Is A Dance Floor Tour," which sold out during presales and added a second leg due to high demand. He will continue on the road, joining Riley Green, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, and Parker McCollum as an opening act for select dates in 2025, along with performances at festivals nationwide.
